Read full article on original website
Related
Small businesses are saving the economy from a recession for now
Despite layoffs at major companies, small private companies are hiring. Robust job numbers are one big reason that we're not in a recession yet.
thebossmagazine.com
Should Your Startup Use the Four-Day Work Week?
Living through the pandemic has changed a lot about how business is run. Employers must implement new strategies to stay afloat. Retaining and bringing in new talent is also quite a struggle, with companies having to one-up their offerings to draw in the best and brightest. Flexible scheduling and restructured...
Experts debate benefits of quiet hiring: 'Temporary solution,' 'nothing new about it'
A new trend known as "quiet hiring" has divided business leaders and HR pros, with some arguing that it will help workers negotiate for higher pay and benefits.
thebossmagazine.com
How Co-working Spaces Can Better Automate Their Scheduling & Reservations
An automated co-working space is a more organized and efficient co-working space. And a more efficient and organized co-working space equals a happier management team. There is much to handle when you run a co-working space. It’s not just about ensuring everyone can easily book desks and rooms but also about managing all the other operations.
thebossmagazine.com
Cutting Costs During Commercial Construction
Commercial construction often happens on a much larger scale than residential construction, which means it’s harder to control the project’s expenses. With so many individual tasks and tools operating simultaneously — plus the heightened costs of essential materials like concrete and drywall — site managers have their work cut out for them.
Comments / 0