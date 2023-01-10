ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should Your Startup Use the Four-Day Work Week?

Living through the pandemic has changed a lot about how business is run. Employers must implement new strategies to stay afloat. Retaining and bringing in new talent is also quite a struggle, with companies having to one-up their offerings to draw in the best and brightest. Flexible scheduling and restructured...
How Co-working Spaces Can Better Automate Their Scheduling & Reservations

An automated co-working space is a more organized and efficient co-working space. And a more efficient and organized co-working space equals a happier management team. There is much to handle when you run a co-working space. It’s not just about ensuring everyone can easily book desks and rooms but also about managing all the other operations.
Cutting Costs During Commercial Construction

Commercial construction often happens on a much larger scale than residential construction, which means it’s harder to control the project’s expenses. With so many individual tasks and tools operating simultaneously — plus the heightened costs of essential materials like concrete and drywall — site managers have their work cut out for them.

