Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Microwave Baked Potato
A microwave baked potato is a great side dish for any meal. It only takes a little olive oil, salt, and pepper and an 8-minute cook time and your side dish is ready. There is no question that potatoes may be the most beloved vegetable in all of the land. These microwave baked potatoes are just as tasty as baked potatoes in foil or crock pot baked potatoes, just done in less time.
If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?
It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating
Whether you want to lose weight, monitor your blood sugar levels or simply look out for your health, you may have a running mental list of off-limits foods. While many people reach for more fruit to improve their health, some may skip certain types, fearing they will sabotage their wellness goals.
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
10 Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Baby, it's cold outside. January has arrived, meaning it's time to cozy up indoors with your favorite comfort foods -- and Dollar Tree has you covered. Tips: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023Helpful: 3...
Ina Garten Thinks This Ingredient Is B.S. (and We Kinda Do Too)
Ever wondered what's Ina Garten’s stance on bay leaves, aka the most mystifying ingredient to exist? Well, she might be calling B.S. Here's what she says.
I used to be a Starbucks barista. Here are the 5 hot drinks everyone should order.
After working at the popular chain for almost a year, I like to warm up with coffee drinks like the caramel macchiato and teas like Honey Citrus Mint.
Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor
Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Crab salad
Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!
How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker
As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January
It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
