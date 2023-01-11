ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?

Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Knicks’ asking price for Cam Reddish amid Lakers, Bucks trade interest

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to swirl at an all-time high. One player who has been garnering a ton of interest ahead of February 9th in New York Knicks sharpshooter Cam Reddish, who is finding playing time hard to come by after Tom Thibodeau nixed him from the rotation over a month ago. Well, it appears the Knicks have set their asking price for the former Duke standout: Two second-round picks.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup at the State Farm Arena. The Bucks come into the game averaging 112.4 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting and led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. . Meanwhile, the Hawks are averaging 115.3 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting. Trae Young is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 27.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Bucks assign Khris Middleton (knee) to G League

The Milwaukee Bucks assigned guard/forward Khris Middleton (knee) to the Wisconsin Herd. Middleton returned to practice on Tuesday and did "significant 5-on-5 work," so the Bucks are assigning him to the G League to allow him to get more reps as he nears a return. The veteran's next chance to play for the Bucks will be on Saturday against the Miami Heat, but he will remain out for Thursday's matchup in Miami. Once Middleton is back in action for the Bucks, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp, and Pat Connaughton.
Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105

ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.
Bucks' Joe Ingles (injury management) sitting out Thursday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (injury management) is out Thursday versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks have ruled out Ingles, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), and Grayson Allen (ankle) for the second leg of a back-to-back. MarJon Beauchamp, Jordan Nwora, and Pat Connaughton will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation on Thursday.
WWE star Braun Strowman teams up with Green Bay Packers to honor fan Jackson Sparks, who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade

WWE superstar and Green Bay Packers fan Braun Strowman teamed up with the Pack to create a pair of custom boots he'll wear this Friday night on "Smackdown," and will then auction them off to benefit those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in 2021. The boots are in honor of 8-year-old...
Meet the 2022-23 Fab 5 high school boys basketball team

Height: 6-7 Position: Small forward. Why he’s on the team: Returning first-team all-Bay Conference pick. Averaged 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds. WBCA all-state selection in Division 3. Will play collegiately at St. Leo University. Jeremy Lorenz, Brillion. Height: 6-8 Position: Forward. Family: Parents, Rich and Tricia; siblings, Matt, Brianna...
