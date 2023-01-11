Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Mike Budenholzer bares some good news regarding Khris Middleton
Could Khris Middleton be nearing a return?
Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Knicks’ asking price for Cam Reddish amid Lakers, Bucks trade interest
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to swirl at an all-time high. One player who has been garnering a ton of interest ahead of February 9th in New York Knicks sharpshooter Cam Reddish, who is finding playing time hard to come by after Tom Thibodeau nixed him from the rotation over a month ago. Well, it appears the Knicks have set their asking price for the former Duke standout: Two second-round picks.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are signing Saben Lee to a 10-day contract.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Heat Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' 108-102 loss to the Miami Heat
With Giannis sidelined, the Bucks couldn't muster enough offense to take down the Heat.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup at the State Farm Arena. The Bucks come into the game averaging 112.4 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting and led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. . Meanwhile, the Hawks are averaging 115.3 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting. Trae Young is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 27.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
numberfire.com
Bucks assign Khris Middleton (knee) to G League
The Milwaukee Bucks assigned guard/forward Khris Middleton (knee) to the Wisconsin Herd. Middleton returned to practice on Tuesday and did "significant 5-on-5 work," so the Bucks are assigning him to the G League to allow him to get more reps as he nears a return. The veteran's next chance to play for the Bucks will be on Saturday against the Miami Heat, but he will remain out for Thursday's matchup in Miami. Once Middleton is back in action for the Bucks, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp, and Pat Connaughton.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee...
FOX Sports
Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Joe Ingles (injury management) sitting out Thursday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (injury management) is out Thursday versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks have ruled out Ingles, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), and Grayson Allen (ankle) for the second leg of a back-to-back. MarJon Beauchamp, Jordan Nwora, and Pat Connaughton will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation on Thursday.
76ers Rival Report: Wizards Will Get a Key Return Soon
The Washington Wizards have cleared Bradley Beal to soon return from his injury.
WWE star Braun Strowman teams up with Green Bay Packers to honor fan Jackson Sparks, who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade
WWE superstar and Green Bay Packers fan Braun Strowman teamed up with the Pack to create a pair of custom boots he'll wear this Friday night on "Smackdown," and will then auction them off to benefit those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in 2021. The boots are in honor of 8-year-old...
Bucks And Hawks Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.
Meet the 2022-23 Fab 5 high school boys basketball team
Height: 6-7 Position: Small forward. Why he’s on the team: Returning first-team all-Bay Conference pick. Averaged 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds. WBCA all-state selection in Division 3. Will play collegiately at St. Leo University. Jeremy Lorenz, Brillion. Height: 6-8 Position: Forward. Family: Parents, Rich and Tricia; siblings, Matt, Brianna...
Comments / 0