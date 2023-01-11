Read full article on original website
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
tigerrag.com
Additional reinforcements: LSU releases total of 10 signees from transfer portal that includes Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo
LSU football coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday he’s added three more signees from the NCAA transfer portal. The Tigers, who signed seven players in December, added a pair of cornerbacks in JK Johnson of Ohio State and Duce Chestnut of Syracuse and senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo of Texas. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Oghoufo began his career with Kelly at Notre Dame.
tigerrag.com
Back on Track: Talented LSU indoor teams open 2023 season striving to return to upper echelon of SEC, NCAA competition
Veteran LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver begins his 18th season looking to point both his indoor teams in a different direction this season. While championships have been customary during his tenure, the Tigers were more in a transition stage a year ago with the women finishing fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships, while the men tied for 24th.
tigerrag.com
LSU reserve defensive end Zavier Carter enters NCAA transfer portal
LSU has lost a reserve defensive lineman to the NCAA transfer portal. Sophomore defensive end Zavier Carter, who played in 10 games during the 2022 season, has decided to transfer per Matt Zenitz of On3Sports. With LSU featuring an experienced defensive line that helped lead the way to a 10-4...
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Will Campbell, Harold Perkins Jr. selected to FWAA Freshman All-America team
First-year LSU standouts Will Campbell and Harold Perkins Jr. were named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday. The play of Campbell and Perkins were instrumental in LSU going 10-4, winning the SEC Western Division, advancing to the SEC Championship Game...
tigerrag.com
Familiar ground: When No. 5 and undefeated LSU visits Missouri transfer LaDazhia Williams will know her way around the arena
LSU coach Kim Mulkey plans to have a little fun with graduate student LaDazhia Williams. Plans to liven up the moment are in order when Williams returns to one of the previous stops in her basketball odyssey that’s encompassed three different schools. The 6-foot-4 Williams completed three years of...
tigerrag.com
Report: LSU loses promising quarterback Walker Howard to NCAA transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly was prepared after his team’s 63-7 Citrus Bowl win Jan. 2 over Purdue to have a three-man battle for the team’s starting quarterback position in the spring. That competition was reduced by one Wednesday when reports surfaced that true freshman Walker Howard of Lafayette’s...
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Maggie MacNeil recognized by SEC as Female Swimmer of Week for a fourth time
LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil garnered her fourth SEC Female Swimmer of the Week honor Tuesday for her performance in the final home dual meet of the Tigers’ schedule against Florida State, the league office announced. MacNeil, who has broken four school records during her time in Baton Rouge, lowered...
tigerrag.com
LSU to unveil Seimone Augustus statue to public at 12:45 p.m. Sunday before Auburn game
LSU will unveil its first statue of a female student-athlete when former All-American basketball player Seimone Augustus receives such an honor at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the plaza between the LSU gymnastics facility and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The No. 5 Tigers host Auburn in a SEC contest at...
tigerrag.com
Familiar path: LSU secures commitment from former Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson
LSU’s depth and experience level of the cornerback position for the upcoming season continued to improve with another addition from the NCAA’s transfer portal. A day after getting a commitment from Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut of Syracuse, LSU coach Brian Kelly added another pledge with JK Johnson of Ohio State confirming in intentions to transfer to LSU on his Instagram account.
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Aleah Finnegan has share of nation’s top score on floor exercise
LSU sophomore gymnast Aleah Finnegan finished as one of the top gymnasts in the country on floor after the opening weekend of competition. According to Road To Nationals, Finnegan is tied at No. 1 with her score of 9.95 on the floor exercise. Her score marked a new career high in the event.
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Angel Reese racks up another SEC Player of Week honor
For the fourth time this season LSU’s Angel Reese is the SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. She was also named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week by Autumn Johnson. Reese, a transfer from Maryland, opened the week with 26 points and a school-record...
