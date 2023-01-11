ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerrag.com

Additional reinforcements: LSU releases total of 10 signees from transfer portal that includes Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo

LSU football coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday he’s added three more signees from the NCAA transfer portal. The Tigers, who signed seven players in December, added a pair of cornerbacks in JK Johnson of Ohio State and Duce Chestnut of Syracuse and senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo of Texas. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Oghoufo began his career with Kelly at Notre Dame.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Back on Track: Talented LSU indoor teams open 2023 season striving to return to upper echelon of SEC, NCAA competition

Veteran LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver begins his 18th season looking to point both his indoor teams in a different direction this season. While championships have been customary during his tenure, the Tigers were more in a transition stage a year ago with the women finishing fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships, while the men tied for 24th.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

LSU reserve defensive end Zavier Carter enters NCAA transfer portal

LSU has lost a reserve defensive lineman to the NCAA transfer portal. Sophomore defensive end Zavier Carter, who played in 10 games during the 2022 season, has decided to transfer per Matt Zenitz of On3Sports. With LSU featuring an experienced defensive line that helped lead the way to a 10-4...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Familiar path: LSU secures commitment from former Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson

LSU’s depth and experience level of the cornerback position for the upcoming season continued to improve with another addition from the NCAA’s transfer portal. A day after getting a commitment from Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut of Syracuse, LSU coach Brian Kelly added another pledge with JK Johnson of Ohio State confirming in intentions to transfer to LSU on his Instagram account.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

LSU’s Angel Reese racks up another SEC Player of Week honor

For the fourth time this season LSU’s Angel Reese is the SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. She was also named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week by Autumn Johnson. Reese, a transfer from Maryland, opened the week with 26 points and a school-record...
BATON ROUGE, LA

