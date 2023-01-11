Read full article on original website
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Badgers land freshman All-American transfer
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.
Five Teams Due for a Turnaround in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle
Logan Jones goes in-depth on five schools that could be due for a big turnaround in the 2024 recruiting cycle
Channel 3000
Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
wisportsheroics.com
(BREAKING) Wisconsin Adds 10th Transfer Portal Target
Luke Fickell continues to reshape the Wisconsin Badgers program. Badgers Continue To Add Receiver Depth In Transfer Portal. First reported by 24/7’s Evan Flood, former Cincinnati Bearcats wideout, Will Pauling has committed to his former coach, Fickell and the Badgers. BREAKING: Cincinnati transfer wide receiver Will Pauling has committed...
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Recruiting Ranking For Transfers Is High For 2023
The Wisconsin Badgers recruiting rankings are good for Luke Fickell. This season, the Wisconsin Badgers recruiting rankings took a dive when the school fired head coach Paul Chryst. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard fought to keep some recruits with the Badgers. But it was expected Wisconsin would need to overhaul their recruiting class when head coach Luke Fickell was hired. He’s done a pretty good job so far.
saturdaytradition.com
Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB
Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
Linton basketball coach to return to bench
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a time away from the team during an administrative leave, Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will be returning to the bench at the end of the month. According to Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad, as of January 28, Coach Hart will have served his suspension and will return […]
umterps.com
No. 9 Terps Set for Top 10 Matchup at No. 6 Indiana
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The ninth-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (13-3, 4-1 B1G) will hit the road for a top 10 matchup at No. 9 Indiana (14-1, 4-1) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Terps-Hoosiers matchup will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Maryland is 3-1 vs. ranked teams this season with wins over then-No. 6 UConn, No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 17 Baylor.
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is delayed until approval from the Department of Homeland Security
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Churchill Downs can take the next steps in building the casino, it needs approval from the Department of Homeland Security. Much has already been done at the site of the Queen of Terre Haute Casino. Crews can't erect steel until the casino gets approval...
