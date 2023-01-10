Read full article on original website
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Today in History: Revolutionary Hot-Air Balloon Flight Takes Off in the US, Changing the Course of HistoryIngram AtkinsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Man Tries To Set Fire To A Church Cross In Gloucester County
A man tried to set fire to a cross in front of a Catholic church in Gloucester County, authorities said.Woodbury police are investigating the act of vandalism that took place at St Patrick's/Holy Angels church on Friday, Jan. 13.ALSO SEE: Suspect Tied to Several Church Vandalism CasesA suspect was …
Crash Between Pickup, Car Kills Woman, Injures 2 in Camden County, NJ
PENNSAUKEN — A horrific crash involving two vehicles has left a 19-year-old passenger dead and another in critical condition. Grace Lopez, of Woodlynne, was killed in the Wednesday night collision, Pennsauken Police said. Around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to River Road and Springfield Avenue, where the crash between a...
southjerseyobserver.com
Deptford Man Arrested & Charged After Setting Fires at Several Catholic Churches & Causing Property Damage
A Deptford man has been charged with Bias Intimidation and multiple weapons offenses after setting fires and causing property damage at several churches on Friday morning, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, Runnemede Police Department Police Chief William Sampolski, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins, and Woodbury Police Chief Thomas Ryan.
southjerseyobserver.com
Missing Endangered Adult Female Reported Out Of Gloucester Township; Last Contact With Family Was On Halloween
On January 10, 2023 Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on October 31, 2022. She is a 39-year-old white female and is described as being 5′-04″ tall and 160 pounds. She has green eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black tights, and black sneakers.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy
Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
Atlantic City Board Members Not Informed About Shooting
During the 2:00 p.m hour today, (Friday, January 13, 2023), there was a shooting near the Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Law enforcement sources have confirmed that ShotSpotter confirmed that two gunshots were fired. A male was shot and taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City...
Hamilton, NJ Pizza Place Celebrates 50 Years By Donating to Charities
This will make you an even bigger fan of popular Italian restaurant and pizza place, Brother's on 33, in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the family owned and operated restaurant on Route 33 will be donating to charity throughout the year. I love this. Keep reading for more details.
2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say
A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
After 100 Years Near Waterfront, PSE&G Will Move Electric Equipment
CAMDEN, NJ – For nearly 100 years, the building and its yard full of electrical equipment powered Camden homes and businesses. Sitting near the Delaware River waterfront, it has seen massive change in the city since 1927, including the rise – and fall – of the Riverfront State Prison, which was built next door in 1985 and torn down in 2010. Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park stands in its place. Now, realizing the facility is dated and subject to the risk of flooding from the river in a major storm event, Public Service Electric & Gas plans to turn the 29 State St....
Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
camdencounty.com
Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center to Offer $13 Adoption Fees Through the Weekend
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center will be running an adoption special this weekend. From Thursday, January 12th to Sunday, January 15th, all adoption fees will be set at just $13. This five-day event encourages people to open their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
YAHOO!
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Gloucester County Animal Shelter's longest resident looking for forever home
Clyde, a 2-year-old German Shephard and pitbull mix, is getting some extra attention in South Jersey after spending the last five months at the shelter.
2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
Police ID man killed in South Jersey house fire
A 39-year-old Salem County man died in a house fire early Wednesday, police confirmed. The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. on the property of Porch Farms on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. Andres Gutierrez, 32, of Oldmans Township, was in...
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
southjerseyobserver.com
52-Year Old Egg Harbor Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilograms of Cocaine
On January 12, 2023, an Egg Harbor Township man admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Lester Santana, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
