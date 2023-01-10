Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
studyfinds.org
Best Ways To Get Rid Of Mice: Top 5 Tips For Eliminating Rodents From Your Home
Seeing suspicious activity around your house, particularly around the kitchen area? Your home might also be housing some uninvited guests. Living with mice can not only be unsettling, it can be unsanitary. Even if you don’t have an aversion to the small furry beasts, mice can carry diseases and pass them to you or your pets through their saliva, feces, or other insects like fleas or ticks. If you’re looking for the best ways to get rid of mice, look no further.
studyfinds.org
Why are some dogs more aggressive? Blame the owner, study suggests
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Our four-legged friends come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and breeds. Between golden retrievers, Bernese Mountain dogs, and pugs or corgis, there’s truly a dog out there for everyone. Of course, some dogs tend to be more aggressive or disobedient than others. Now, fascinating new pup-centric research out of Brazil reports canine aggressiveness is likely influenced both by the dog’s prior life experiences and their owner’s characteristics and lifestyle choices.
studyfinds.org
Blood testing for one specific protein may detect Alzheimer’s 10 years before symptoms emerge
SOLNA, Sweden — Alzheimer’s disease often progresses silently for decades before symptoms start to sneak up on older adults. This means that early detection is crucial for the quality of life of those at risk. A new Swedish study may make this easier to achieve as scientists demonstrated that a protein called GFAP could serve as a prospective biomarker for catching Alzheimer’s a decade before symptoms emerge.
studyfinds.org
Children who don’t get enough sleep consume more junk, calories than their well-rested peers’
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — When children don’t get enough sleep, parents don’t get enough sleep. Apparently, another thing these sleep-deprived children can’t get enough of is food. There appears to be a strong correlation with poor sleep affecting a child’s appetite in a not-so-healthy way, according to a recent study.
studyfinds.org
Slow, but surely strong: Sloths have twice the grip strength of humans, other primates
NEW YORK — They may be incredibly cute and notoriously slow, but don’t underestimate their extraordinary strength. Sloths have a grip twice as strong as humans and other primates, a new study reveals. Researchers at the New York Institute of Technology report that, with one foot, sloths can...
studyfinds.org
Penguin parenting: Here’s why this stylish endangered species ignores its first egg, but raises its second
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — So much for picking favorites. The erect-crested penguin not only sports a wild spiky hairdo, but also has questionable parenting skills — at least from afar. Scientists reveal in a new study, this extraordinary endangered species of penguin destroys or ignores its first egg and only raises its second one.
