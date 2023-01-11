The Blackford Bruins Junior Varsity team played the first half of a boy/girl doubleheader Thursday night in a preview for Friday nights Varsity match-ups. The game was a barn burner to say the least, that included several made 3-pointers, a lot of turnovers, several questionable calls and a ton of runs by both teams as they fought in a typical Conference rivalry game. The Bruins were able to get off to a great start, thanks to some hot shooting from Freshman Reggie Duren. Duren was able to find himself open multiple times in the first quarter and made the Indians pay, drilling three early 3-pointers off catch and shoot opportunities. The Bruins were able to carry that momentum into an early 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Blackford continued to hold the lead for the majority of the 2nd quarter, despite miscues from Bruins passing leading to several easy baskets for the Indians. Blackford relied on mostly 3-point shooting in the first half, including made 3’s from Freshman Mason Kitterman, Freshman Mason McFeely, Sophomore Jacob Leas and another made 3 from Duren in the 2nd quarter. Blackford held a 23-20 lead at halftime over the Indians. The Bruins shot 7 for 15 from the 3-point line in the first half, including four made 3-pointers from Reggie Duren.

HARTFORD CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO