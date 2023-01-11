ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Roger Simon | 1944 - 2023

Roger Simon, 78, of Tolstoy, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Father Brian Simon presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Lebanon. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the church with visitation one-hour prior.
TOLSTOY, SD

