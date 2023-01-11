Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Pierre City Commission, Pierre School Board, Stanley County School Board all holding an election June 6
The Pierre City Commission, Pierre School Board and Stanley County School Board will all hold their elections June 6, 2023. In Pierre, Mayor Steve Harding is the only person on the five member City Commission whose term is up this year. He is running for reelection. Pierre School Board President...
drgnews.com
Man on parole for killing classmate in Pierre in 2012 in custody in Clay County on weapons possession charges
A 26-year-old former resident of Pierre who went to prison after being convicted of killing a classmate when they were both 16, is back in custody in South Dakota after breaking parole. Information from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Braiden Kit McCahren was arrested Jan. 6, 2023, on two...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre City Council sets election date for April 11; Three members up for reelection
The Fort Pierre City Council has set this year’s (2023) municipal election date for April 11. City Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen says three of the six council members are up for reelection. Again the Fort Pierre City aldermen up for reelection this year are Greg Kenzy, Callie Iverson and...
drgnews.com
Roger Simon | 1944 - 2023
Roger Simon, 78, of Tolstoy, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Father Brian Simon presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Lebanon. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the church with visitation one-hour prior.
