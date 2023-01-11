ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winner, SD

drgnews.com

Governors Take Control In 2nd Half, Stop Lakota Tech

PINE RIDGE – Sharp offense and strong defense led Pierre Governor Girls Basketball back to victory on Thursday. Reese Terwilliger scored 18 and led four Pierre players in double figures as the Governors defeated Lakota Tech 60-41. Terwilliger also pulled down eight rebounds. Remington Price scored 13 points and...
PIERRE, SD
Rules Set For SDHSAA Softball

PIERRE – Rules are in place for when SDHSAA-sanctioned softball begins this spring. On Wednesday, the SDHSAA Board of Directors unanimously approved a 10-run rule after five innings and a 15-run rule after three innings. These will apply to regular season and postseason games. Also, there were rules approved...
PIERRE, SD

