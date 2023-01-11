Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Governors Take Control In 2nd Half, Stop Lakota Tech
PINE RIDGE – Sharp offense and strong defense led Pierre Governor Girls Basketball back to victory on Thursday. Reese Terwilliger scored 18 and led four Pierre players in double figures as the Governors defeated Lakota Tech 60-41. Terwilliger also pulled down eight rebounds. Remington Price scored 13 points and...
drgnews.com
Rules Set For SDHSAA Softball
PIERRE – Rules are in place for when SDHSAA-sanctioned softball begins this spring. On Wednesday, the SDHSAA Board of Directors unanimously approved a 10-run rule after five innings and a 15-run rule after three innings. These will apply to regular season and postseason games. Also, there were rules approved...
drgnews.com
SD Discovery Center Starry Saturday activities tomorrow to feature new planetarium and dome system
The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre is unveiling its new, portable planetarium and dome system tomorrow (Jan. 14, 2023) during the monthly Starry Saturday event. Executive Director Dr. Rhea Waldman says unlike the previous system they used, this one gives visitors a 3D, immersive experience. Waldman says the new...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre City Council sets election date for April 11; Three members up for reelection
The Fort Pierre City Council has set this year’s (2023) municipal election date for April 11. City Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen says three of the six council members are up for reelection. Again the Fort Pierre City aldermen up for reelection this year are Greg Kenzy, Callie Iverson and...
drgnews.com
Man on parole for killing classmate in Pierre in 2012 in custody in Clay County on weapons possession charges
A 26-year-old former resident of Pierre who went to prison after being convicted of killing a classmate when they were both 16, is back in custody in South Dakota after breaking parole. Information from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Braiden Kit McCahren was arrested Jan. 6, 2023, on two...
