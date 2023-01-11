The Boone Central Lady Cardinals bumped their 2022-23 season record to 3-7 with a split of weekend games. Boone scored its third victory of the campaign Friday with a 52-23 decision over visiting O’Neill. The Cardinals broke open a one-point contest with a 14-2 run in the second quarter and outscored O’Neill (2-7) 30-14 in the second half. Defensive disruption, along with scoring by Elle Webster (5 points) and Kailey Patzel (4), sparked the run prior to halftime.

ALBION, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO