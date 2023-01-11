The Gregory (S.D.) High School boys' basketball team should be eight games into its schedule, but so far has only played three of those games. As reported by Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, three separate snowstorms have forced cancelations and postponements of athletics events around the state. South Dakota High School Activities Association executive director Dan Swartos said that the organization doesn't have the exact figure for games postponed to date, but "it's a lot."

GREGORY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO