Albion, NE

KETV.com

Millard South knocks off Bellevue West in rematch of Metro Tournament Championship

OMAHA, Neb. — In a highly-anticipated rematch of the girls Metro Tournament Final, Millard South got the better of Bellevue West in round two. The Patriots, led by a game-high 35 points from senior Cora Olsen, held off a late T-bird comeback to clinch a 93-91 win, the second highest-scoring girls basketball game in Nebraska state history.
OMAHA, NE
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 5)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi  Following the holiday break, teams around Iowa returned to the mats to begin the final push toward the state wrestling championships. Many opened 2023 with dual before competing in tournaments over the recent weekend. Here is a look at the Top 25 teams ...
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

Week 5 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker  As they tend to do, Southeast Polk tested themselves early in 2023 against some of the best prep wrestlers in the nation. The Rams made the trip to Wisconsin for the annual Cheesehead Invitational, which features teams from Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa ...
COLORADO STATE
athleticbusiness.com

South Dakota Snow Storms Decimating High School Sports Schedule

The Gregory (S.D.) High School boys' basketball team should be eight games into its schedule, but so far has only played three of those games. As reported by Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, three separate snowstorms have forced cancelations and postponements of athletics events around the state. South Dakota High School Activities Association executive director Dan Swartos said that the organization doesn't have the exact figure for games postponed to date, but "it's a lot."
GREGORY, SD

