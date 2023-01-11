Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Millard South knocks off Bellevue West in rematch of Metro Tournament Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — In a highly-anticipated rematch of the girls Metro Tournament Final, Millard South got the better of Bellevue West in round two. The Patriots, led by a game-high 35 points from senior Cora Olsen, held off a late T-bird comeback to clinch a 93-91 win, the second highest-scoring girls basketball game in Nebraska state history.
NCAA Reportedly Approves Significant Baseball, Softball Change
The NCAA passed a measure Wednesday that will create more paid coaching positions. According to D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers, the NCAA Division I Council voted to make all volunteer positions full-time roles without recruiting restraints. The approved measure applies to all sports and goes into ...
SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 5)
By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi Following the holiday break, teams around Iowa returned to the mats to begin the final push toward the state wrestling championships. Many opened 2023 with dual before competing in tournaments over the recent weekend. Here is a look at the Top 25 teams ...
ON THE LEVEL: Kaminska to throw for Nebraska; other athletes compete
Former Caney Valley (Kan.) High School sports star Jace Kaminska is getting another chance to start fresh. Following two years pitching for Wichita (Kan.) State, Kaminska transferred to the University of Nebraska. The mighty righty emerged his freshman season (2021) among the top first-year college hurlers in the nation —...
Week 5 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker As they tend to do, Southeast Polk tested themselves early in 2023 against some of the best prep wrestlers in the nation. The Rams made the trip to Wisconsin for the annual Cheesehead Invitational, which features teams from Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa ...
athleticbusiness.com
South Dakota Snow Storms Decimating High School Sports Schedule
The Gregory (S.D.) High School boys' basketball team should be eight games into its schedule, but so far has only played three of those games. As reported by Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, three separate snowstorms have forced cancelations and postponements of athletics events around the state. South Dakota High School Activities Association executive director Dan Swartos said that the organization doesn't have the exact figure for games postponed to date, but "it's a lot."
Comments / 0