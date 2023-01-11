HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Sweeps Hasbrouck Heights, 7-0

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge swept Hasbrouck Heights, 7-0, in a bowling match on Tuesday afternoon at North Arlington Lanes in a NJIC Meadowlands match.

The key match in the sweep was game two, as the Blue Devils edged the Aviators by a 722-721 score, led by Andrew Medina’s 221 and Dylan Matawa 224. Game one Wood-Ridge won by a 678-605 score, and they finished off the sweep with a 766-710 victory.

Medina, the Blue Devils senior captain, led the way, rolling a 202-221-237 for a 660 series. Matawa and Nico Altemura, who has been bowling strong the past week, each rolled a 574 series. Matawa had a 161-224-189 series of games, while Altemura had a 198-172-204.

William Munoz led Hasbrouck Heights with a 156-217-213 series. Jake Rozsa had a 538 series.

"We played our rivals and swept them," said Wood-Ridge head coach Andrew Rojas. "(Hasbrouck) Heights has always been an amazing team and seeing my team hold their own was grateful as a coach. We continue to support each other and eventually pulled away. This team continues to show they have heart and not backing down from a challenge."





Wood-Ridge 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0













Wood-Ridge

1

2

3

Totals





Dylan Matawa

161

224

189

574





Andrew Medina

202

221

237

660





Nico Altemura

198

172

204

574





Giancarlo Valente

117

105

136

358





Wood-Ridge Total

678

722

766

2166





Hasbrouck Heights













Michael Quimbayo

119

168

152

439





Michael McGurran

136

147

190

473





Jake Rozsa

194

189

155

538





William Munoz

156

217

213

586





Hasbrouck Heights Total

605

721

710

2036







