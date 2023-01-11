ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Sweeps Hasbrouck Heights, 7-0

By Chip Armonaitis
 4 days ago

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge swept Hasbrouck Heights, 7-0, in a bowling match on Tuesday afternoon at North Arlington Lanes in a NJIC Meadowlands match.

The key match in the sweep was game two, as the Blue Devils edged the Aviators by a 722-721 score, led by Andrew Medina’s 221 and Dylan Matawa 224.  Game one Wood-Ridge won by a 678-605 score, and they finished off the sweep with a  766-710 victory.

Medina, the Blue Devils senior captain, led the way, rolling a 202-221-237 for a 660 series.  Matawa and Nico Altemura, who has been bowling strong the past week, each rolled a 574 series. Matawa had a 161-224-189 series of games, while Altemura had a 198-172-204.

William Munoz led Hasbrouck Heights with a 156-217-213 series.  Jake Rozsa had a 538 series.

"We played our rivals and swept them," said Wood-Ridge head coach Andrew Rojas.  "(Hasbrouck) Heights has always been an amazing team and seeing my team hold their own was grateful as a coach. We continue to support each other and eventually pulled away. This team continues to show they have heart and not backing down from a challenge."



Wood-Ridge 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0






Wood-Ridge
1
2
3
Totals


Dylan Matawa
161
224
189
574


Andrew Medina
202
221
237
660


Nico Altemura
198
172
204
574


Giancarlo Valente
117
105
136
358


Wood-Ridge Total
678
722
766
2166


Hasbrouck Heights






Michael Quimbayo
119
168
152
439


Michael McGurran
136
147
190
473


Jake Rozsa
194
189
155
538


William Munoz
156
217
213
586


Hasbrouck Heights Total
605
721
710
2036

