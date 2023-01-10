Read full article on original website
How Thomson Reuters built an AI platform using Amazon SageMaker to accelerate delivery of ML projects
This submit is co-written by Ramdev Wudali and Kiran Mantripragada from Thomson Reuters. In 1992, Thomson Reuters (TR) launched its first AI authorized analysis service, WIN (Westlaw Is Pure), an innovation on the time, as most search engines like google and yahoo solely supported Boolean phrases and connectors. Since then, TR has achieved many extra milestones as its AI services are constantly rising in quantity and selection, supporting authorized, tax, accounting, compliance, and information service professionals worldwide, with billions of machine studying (ML) insights generated yearly.
Federated Learning on AWS with FedML: Health analytics without sharing sensitive data – Part 2
This weblog put up is co-written with Chaoyang He and Salman Avestimehr from FedML. Analyzing real-world healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) information poses a number of sensible challenges, corresponding to distributed information silos, lack of enough information at a single website for uncommon occasions, regulatory tips that prohibit information sharing, infrastructure requirement, and price incurred in making a centralized information repository. As a result of they’re in a extremely regulated area, HCLS companions and clients search privacy-preserving mechanisms to handle and analyze large-scale, distributed, and delicate information.
Top 5 stories of the week: ChatGPT, CES and cybersecurity advice from AWS
Joyful second full week of 2023. Whereas our poor colleagues in California noticed rain, extra rain, and prolonged energy outages, the information from CES in Las Vegas was sizzling, sizzling, sizzling. However first, senior author/editor Sharon Goldman broke the information that ChatGPT may be coming to Microsoft Workplace as quickly...
Bill Gates calls AI ‘quite revolutionary’
Invoice Gates has given his verdict on a few of tech’s largest buzzwords – and proffered that whereas the metaverse is lukewarm, AI is ‘fairly revolutionary.’. The Microsoft co-founder was taking part in his annual Reddit Ask Me Something (AMA) session and was requested about main know-how shifts. AI, Gates famous, was in his opinion ‘the large one.’
HPE acquires Pachyderm to boost AI dev
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) at present introduced that it has acquired privately-held open-source vendor Pachyderm to spice up synthetic intelligence (AI) improvement capabilities and allow reproducible AI at scale. The San Francisco-based Pachyderm was based in 2014 and had raised $28 million in funding so far. Monetary phrases of the...
Airgain achieves ‘borderless IoT’ with Deutsche Telekom
Airgain has partnered with Deutsche Telekom to attain “borderless IoT” for its asset-tracking options. The settlement permits Airgain to bundle connectivity from Deutsche Telekom with its asset-tracking options for patrons throughout Europe, the Center East, and Africa (EMEA), in addition to inside the US and past. Deutsche Telekom...
Google Cloud debuts new retail AI tools ahead of NRF 2023
NRF 2023, the retail business’s largest occasion — offered by the Nationwide Retail Federation — opens on Monday on the Javits Conference Heart in New York Metropolis. However prematurely of what’s often called “Retail’s Large Present,” immediately Google Cloud launched quite a lot of new and up to date AI applied sciences to assist retailers increase in-store stock shelf-checking, improve on-line procuring, present extra customized search and provide higher suggestions.
TRG Acquires Real World Communications
TRG, a Cleveland, OH-based world managed options supplier centered on enterprise mobility, acquired Actual World Communications, a Canadian supplier of mobility gadgets and wi-fi and community options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TRG will proceed its development plans. Actual World Communications was led by...
Bain & Company Acquires Enterprise Blueprints
World consultancy Bain & Firm acquired Enterprise Blueprints, a London, UK-based supplier of enterprise and resolution structure consulting companies. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Laurent Hermoye, Bain accomplice, will function the chief chairman of Enterprise Blueprints after completion of the deal. Led by Neil Mulholland, CEO, Enterprise...
SOSV Spins-Out Web3 Startup Program dlab as Standalone Fund
SOSV, a Princeton, NJ-based multi-stage enterprise capital agency, introduced the spin-out of dlab, its startup program centered on decentralization and blockchain applied sciences, as a standalone fund. The brand new fund will probably be led by founding basic companions Shawn Broderick and Nick Plante, previously basic accomplice and accomplice at...
Crisis24 Acquires Topo.ai
Crisis24, a Montreal, Canada-based international threat administration firm, acquired Topo.ai, an Atlanta, GA-based supplier of an progressive crucial occasion administration platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Crisis24 will elevate its technical and analytic options, and bolster its place in built-in threat administration market. Led...
SpaceX launches fifth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying military satellites
SpaceX launched its fifth Falcon Heavy rocket mission, USSF-67, on Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
Welcome Homes Raises $29M in Series A Funding Round
Welcome Homes, a New York-based proptech firm that delivers luxurious properties at a assured value, raised $29M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Period Ventures, with participation from Parker89, Montage Ventures, Foundamental, World Founders Capital, Activant Capital, Gaingels, Elefund, and Arkin Holdings. Along side the funding, Clelia Warburg Peters, Managing Accomplice at Period Ventures, shall be becoming a member of Welcome Houses’ board of administrators.
CyberX Closes $15M Series A+ Funding Round
CyberX, a Singapore-based market maker for digital property, raised $15M in Sequence A+ funding. The spherical was led by Foresight Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its group in Asia and North America, combine extra exchanges and DeFi protocols into its liquidity community, and strengthen its buying and selling infrastructure to additional enhance liquidity and pricing for its companions and shoppers.
Hexagon Acquires Projectmates
Hexagon AB, a Stockholm, Sweden-based supplier of digital actuality options combining sensor, software program and autonomous applied sciences, acquired Projectmates, a Dallas, TX-based SaaS-based, owner-focused, enterprise building undertaking administration software program supplier. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA, and serving a variety of...
Why the US government’s TikTok ban is impractical for the private sector
The struggle on TikTok has begun. Since President Biden accepted the ban on U.S. federal authorities staff downloading or utilizing TikTok on state-owned gadgets in December 2022, over two dozen states have determined to ban the app, resulting from considerations over ByteDance’s knowledge assortment practices. In each the general...
How machine learning can help alleviate the U.S. labor shortage
Consultants have been debating the causes of the scarcity of staff within the U.S. However one factor is painfully clear: There’s a staggering disparity between the variety of jobs accessible (over 10 million) and the variety of staff on the lookout for work (around 6 million). On this quick...
Send Health Secures Investment From Regal Healthcare Capital Partners
Sena Health, a Philadelphia, PA-based residence care firm offering a expertise platform, acquired an funding from Regal Healthcare Capital Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its tech platform and facilitate extra enlargement. Led by Dr. Anthony...
How AI can mitigate supply chain issues
The provision chain disaster has been a lot within the information of late. It’s not obscure why. The disaster has had a profound affect throughout industries and all through the worldwide economic system. It has contributed to surging costs, layoffs, productiveness declines and empty retailer cabinets. Nevertheless, there may...
What is LASSO Regression Definition, Examples and Techniques
On this weblog, we’ll see the methods used to beat overfitting for a lasso regression mannequin. Regularization is likely one of the strategies broadly used to make your mannequin extra generalized. What’s Lasso Regression?. Lasso regression is a regularization approach. It’s used over regression strategies for a extra...
