Confident amid controversy: New emergency services department chief takes helm in a rocky time
Sworn in less than two months after the last chief made headlines by being accused of fraud, Ricky Vaughan is taking the helm of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 at an uncertain time. But Vaughan said he’s up for the challenge of addressing the district’s administrative difficulties and building community relations.
After a nationwide search, Vaughan was named the new chief in August and was sworn in Thursday. He hails from Carrollton Fire Rescue, where he spent over two decades working his way through every rank until he was appointed assistant fire chief in 2017.
