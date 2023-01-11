ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Confident amid controversy: New emergency services department chief takes helm in a rocky time

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Denton County District Emergency Services District 1 Chief Ricky Vaughan talks about updating systems after the former chief’s alleged fraud and the future of the department under his direction. Vaughan was sworn in Thursday, a few months after retired Chief Mac Hohenberger was charged with misusing district funds. Courtesy photo/Megan Reynolds

Sworn in less than two months after the last chief made headlines by being accused of fraud, Ricky Vaughan is taking the helm of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 at an uncertain time. But Vaughan said he’s up for the challenge of addressing the district’s administrative difficulties and building community relations.

After a nationwide search, Vaughan was named the new chief in August and was sworn in Thursday. He hails from Carrollton Fire Rescue, where he spent over two decades working his way through every rank until he was appointed assistant fire chief in 2017.

Ricky Vaughan is sworn in as the new chief of Emergency Services District No. 1 on Thursday. Courtesy photo/Corey Claytor
Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Chief Ricky Vaughan addresses the crowd at his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. Courtesy photo/Corey Claytor

