South third, North seventh in Maroon Division Two of this season’s four planned matchups among Section 1AA boys swimming powerhouses have already played out. Lakeville South and North emerged victorious at the Mankato Relays back in December, but Rochester Century came out swinging at the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Jan. 7 at the University of Minnesota. The three teams were among 12 competing in the Maroon division, with East...

LAKEVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO