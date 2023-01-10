Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
Section swim rivals duel at Maroon and Gold Invite
South third, North seventh in Maroon Division Two of this season’s four planned matchups among Section 1AA boys swimming powerhouses have already played out. Lakeville South and North emerged victorious at the Mankato Relays back in December, but Rochester Century came out swinging at the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Jan. 7 at the University of Minnesota. The three teams were among 12 competing in the Maroon division, with East...
29th Annual Kiffmeyer Duals Wrestling Meet Returning to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some of the top wrestling teams in the state will be in St. Cloud Saturday. The 29th Annual Kiffmeyer Duals Mid-Season Wrestling Classic will take place at Tech High School. This is the 29th annual event and the meet has become one of the premiere...
Warriors wrap-up (1-10): Ash sets vault school record; boys and girls hoops earn nonconference wins
Avery Ash set a new school record for the Rice Lake gymnastics team at Tuesday's Big Rivers triangular at River Falls. Ash scored a 9.675 for the vault to break the program record in the event. The previous mark of 9.625 was achieved by Alex Van Gilder in 2015. Van Gilder was a two-time Division 2 state champion in the vault. Ash was tied for third in the event at the state meet last season. ...
700 at 70: Fort Collins' Bruce Dick charges past latest milestone in legendary coaching career
Win No. 700 at age 70. And there's no sign of slowing down for legendary Colorado boys basketball coach Bruce Dick. Not with a Fort Collins High School program rejuvenated...
Comments / 0