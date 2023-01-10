ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
Sun ThisWeek

Section swim rivals duel at Maroon and Gold Invite

South third, North seventh in Maroon Division Two of this season’s four planned matchups among Section 1AA boys swimming powerhouses have already played out. Lakeville South and North emerged victorious at the Mankato Relays back in December, but Rochester Century came out swinging at the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Jan. 7 at the University of Minnesota. The three teams were among 12 competing in the Maroon division, with East...
Rice Lake Chronotype

Warriors wrap-up (1-10): Ash sets vault school record; boys and girls hoops earn nonconference wins

Avery Ash set a new school record for the Rice Lake gymnastics team at Tuesday's Big Rivers triangular at River Falls. Ash scored a 9.675 for the vault to break the program record in the event. The previous mark of 9.625 was achieved by Alex Van Gilder in 2015. Van Gilder was a two-time Division 2 state champion in the vault. Ash was tied for third in the event at the state meet last season. ...
