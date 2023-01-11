Holland lost the conference game against Zeeland West 59-22 on Tuesday night in the Dome. The Dux shot the ball well and controlled the game on both ends of the floor. Holland was led in scoring by Ari Gray with 11. Jada Livingston added 4. Zeeland West’s leading scorer was Ally Yonker with 14 while Jordyn Klaasen added 10. Holland heads to Zeeland East on Friday to continue conference play.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO