CAMBRIDGE, Mass.– University of Southern Maine freshman Janiah Young (Perkinsville, Vt./Windsor) placed first in three events for the women's indoor track and field team at the MIT Tri-Meet on Saturday. Young's efforts helped the Huskies finish second at the three-team event just five points behind MIT. The Engineers won the event with 60 points followed by the Huskies with 55 points and Bates College with 42.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO