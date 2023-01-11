Read full article on original website
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
KJCT8
Another disturbance to bring more snowfall this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, and we saw peeks of the sun from the morning and afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will move right back into the Western Slope from the evening and into the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s for locations across the Western Slope.
Grand Junction Colorado Air Show Bringing Back the Blue Angels
The Blue Angels are coming back to Grand Junction. If you have never seen an air show in Grand Junction, you're going to get your chance later this year when West Star Aviation presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team and the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show. If you are seeing the Blue Angels for the first time you will be blown away.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County sheriff severs jail agreement, Pitkin inmates will now go to Eagle County
A working relationship between the Garfield and Pitkin County jails ended this week after a new sheriff took office in Aspen. Eagle County Detention Facility is the new holding place for inmates of Pitkin County who are incarcerated for more than 48 hours, such as those who don’t bond out or are awaiting trial. Seven inmates were transferred to the Eagle facility on Thursday after Pitkin County officials began scrambling Tuesday to find a new home for them.
nbc11news.com
2 dead in Grand County avalanche
A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
nbc11news.com
Montrose Emergency Alert
Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough. Food bank aims to provide help in the Grand Valley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Avian Flu. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hollis Glenn is the Deputy Commissioner...
Colorado man sentenced to life for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
A 57-year-old man from Grand Junction was sentenced to life in federal prison after he was convicted of multiple drug charges, including distributing fentanyl that resulted in death.
Water Level Being Lowered At Infested Western Colorado Lake
With the 2023 boating season approaching, boating enthusiasts are taking notice of what's happening at a popular western Colorado lake. Over the next few months, the water level at Highline Lake will be lowered by some 30 feet as Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials work to eliminate zebra mussels from the lake and prevent their spread into other waters. Last fall, CPW changed the status of Highline Lake from "suspect' to "infested" when they discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels during a routine inspection. The "infested" designation was the first for a body of water in Colorado.
$2,000 Reward for missing Grand Junction woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The family of Melissa Gonzales is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the location of Melissa ‘Lynn” Gonzales. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Gonzales, who went missing on November 15, 2022. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Officials inform Western Slope Now 70-year-old Gonzales remains missing […]
Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year.
$5,000 Trailer theft in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is searching for information that could lead to the identification of suspects involved in a flatbed trailer theft. Mesa County Crime Stoppers officials tell Western Slope Now, sometime between 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, unknown suspects stole […]
Skier dies following incident at Colorado resort, found buried in snow
A 29-year-old skier died on Friday after being found buried in the snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa County, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Two skiers reportedly found the man buried and unconscious at about 3:30 PM. They immediately called for help from...
kubcgold.com
Have You Noticed the Price of Groceries Lately in Montrose?
So I was grocery shopping the other day, and nearly screamed when I saw so many price hikes. The biggies are eggs, butter, and meat. Let's start with eggs and butter. I asked a few folks which they would purchase and why?. Kim V.- Eggs, "I can make my own...
Crash on 7th and North
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
Here's the plan to eliminate invasive species that's 'infesting' Colorado lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has begun zebra mussel mitigation procedures after the incredibly invasive species was discovered in Highline Lake last September. This instance marked the first time that adult zebra mussel has ever been found in Colorado waters. Though small, zebra mussels are far from harmless. They can...
Grand Junction man found guilty of first-degree murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Col. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been found guilty of several charges stemming from a late-night shooting at a house party. Israel Maestas-Reza has been found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and […]
