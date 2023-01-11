ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Another disturbance to bring more snowfall this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, and we saw peeks of the sun from the morning and afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will move right back into the Western Slope from the evening and into the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s for locations across the Western Slope.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Air Show Bringing Back the Blue Angels

The Blue Angels are coming back to Grand Junction. If you have never seen an air show in Grand Junction, you're going to get your chance later this year when West Star Aviation presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team and the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show. If you are seeing the Blue Angels for the first time you will be blown away.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County sheriff severs jail agreement, Pitkin inmates will now go to Eagle County

A working relationship between the Garfield and Pitkin County jails ended this week after a new sheriff took office in Aspen. Eagle County Detention Facility is the new holding place for inmates of Pitkin County who are incarcerated for more than 48 hours, such as those who don’t bond out or are awaiting trial. Seven inmates were transferred to the Eagle facility on Thursday after Pitkin County officials began scrambling Tuesday to find a new home for them.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

2 dead in Grand County avalanche

A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Montrose Emergency Alert

Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough. Food bank aims to provide help in the Grand Valley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Avian Flu. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hollis Glenn is the Deputy Commissioner...
MONTROSE, CO
99.9 The Point

Water Level Being Lowered At Infested Western Colorado Lake

With the 2023 boating season approaching, boating enthusiasts are taking notice of what's happening at a popular western Colorado lake. Over the next few months, the water level at Highline Lake will be lowered by some 30 feet as Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials work to eliminate zebra mussels from the lake and prevent their spread into other waters. Last fall, CPW changed the status of Highline Lake from "suspect' to "infested" when they discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels during a routine inspection. The "infested" designation was the first for a body of water in Colorado.
LOMA, CO
KREX

$2,000 Reward for missing Grand Junction woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The family of Melissa Gonzales is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the location of Melissa ‘Lynn” Gonzales. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Gonzales, who went missing on November 15, 2022. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Officials inform Western Slope Now 70-year-old Gonzales remains missing […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

$5,000 Trailer theft in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is searching for information that could lead to the identification of suspects involved in a flatbed trailer theft. Mesa County Crime Stoppers officials tell Western Slope Now, sometime between 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, unknown suspects stole […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

Have You Noticed the Price of Groceries Lately in Montrose?

So I was grocery shopping the other day, and nearly screamed when I saw so many price hikes. The biggies are eggs, butter, and meat. Let's start with eggs and butter. I asked a few folks which they would purchase and why?. Kim V.- Eggs, "I can make my own...
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Crash on 7th and North

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction man found guilty of first-degree murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Col. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been found guilty of several charges stemming from a late-night shooting at a house party. Israel Maestas-Reza has been found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

