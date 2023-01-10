Read full article on original website
Vikings: Valhalla Season 3: Is it renewed or canceled?
Is the world of the Vikings Valhalla expanding further? Here is everything we know so far about Vikings: Valhalla Season 3. Ever since the premiere of the second season a few hours ago, the fans have been anticipating if there will be a third season of the beloved series or not. We know that people have been curious to know about the premiere date, cast, and episodes, given how enthusiastic fans around the world have been deeply invested in this series, as Netflix revealed that the series has been watched by 58 million households in the month after its debut.
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
Uncoupled Season 2: Will there be another season?
Directed by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star, Netflix’s Uncoupled is centered around the life of a man who is living in NYC wanting to reconnect with life after overcoming a long-term relationship. Spanned across eight episodes, this Netflix comedy made its debut on the streaming giant on July 29, 2022.
Sexify Season 3: Will we get to see a third season?
Will we see more of this Polish comedy television series? Continue reading to learn more about Sexify Season 3. Attention readers! The second season of Sexify is finally streaming on Netflix, which leaves no question in our minds that the fans will binge-watch it by the end of the day or the week, making it one of the most hailed and popular series that has been ranked in the top 10 on Netflix in more than 80 nations. Hence, it is evident that this will ultimately raise many queries about an early renewal for the third season on social media platforms. Therefore, if you have the same question, you have come to the right place! We’ve compiled a quick summary of everything you need to know about the current status of the series.
Alice in Borderland Season 3: Netflix renewal status and everything else we know so far
Is Alice in Borderland Season 3 renewed? Find out. Premiered in December 2020, Alice in Borderland is inspired by a titular manga series that follows the life of Arisu who suddenly finds himself in an alternate Tokyo which does not inhabit humans. Without any ideas as to what is going on around him and what is happening to him, he only knows that he is supposed to get “visas” that will prevent him from being executed. On his way, he comes across a rock climber, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) who ends up being Arisu’s partner in unraveling the mystery of the circumstances.
The Sandman Season 2: Is it coming to Netflix in January 2023?
Is The Sandman Season 2 coming to Netflix anytime soon? Find out. An American fantasy drama series, The Sandman is based upon the titular best-selling DC comic book series written by Neil Gaiman in 1989-1996. Initially, the show took 30 years for receiving a proper adaptation and finally landed on Netflix in August. Ever since its debut, fans of the dark fantasy series have been eagerly waiting for any news to drop on the release date of season 2.
The Weeknd New Music 2023: Singer Reveals New Material Coming Amid Other Projects
Following the massive success of his recently released song for "Avatar: The Way of Water," The Weeknd is just testing out the waters in preparation for new music. According to his interview with Hollywood Reporter, the "Blinding Lights" singer was deeply moved and inspired by the first "Avatar" movie that came out over a decade ago.
The Dragon Prince Season 5: Everything you need to know
When is The Dragon Prince Season 5 releasing? Find out. A Netflix Original animated fantasy series, The Dragon Prince, was created by Aaron Ehsaz and Justin Richmond. Now, if you have been a devoted anime viewer, you will not be surprised by the fame The Dragon Prince has garnered. For those unversed, The Dragon Prince is almost parallel to the most popular Avatar: The Last Airbender since it is written by Aaron Ehsaz, who also happened to be the latter’s former head writer.
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Sadie Sink Discusses ‘The Whale’, ‘Stranger Things’, And Working With Taylor Swift
Welcome Back! I’m here with another dope episode of the Scene 2 Seen Podcast, and today’s guest is actress Sadie Sink. The young actress is making a name for herself in the world of entertainment. She began her career on Broadway as the title role in the revival of Annie in 2013. She then went on to appear opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony Nominated The Audience, directed by Stephen Daldry in 2017. Sink joined the cast of the critically acclaimed Netflix hit series Stranger Things in 2017 where she stars as Max, a girl who moves to Hawkins with a complicated...
5 K-dramas releasing on Netflix in 2023
We have finally bid goodbye to 2022 and the hopes and speculations for 2023 have already begun! Netflix has been one of the biggest platforms providing entertainment in the form of K-dramas of all genres for international fans in 2022. Now, it is time to see what the popular streaming platform has in store for K-drama fans in 2023.
Maya Jama, the effervescent star bringing a fresh burst of sun to Love Island
The announcement, in October, that Maya Jama would be the new host of Love Island was met with elation from fans across the country.“This is PERFECT,” gushed one commenter. “They couldn’t have hired someone better!!!!!!” buzzed another. Many joked that Jama is so gorgeous, the ITV2 reality show’s contestants would want to dump their partners for her.But the new job probably didn’t come as a huge surprise to the woman whose mother has videos of her, at the age of six, declaring she would be on TV one day.Jama, now 28, has always been determined. In interviews, she’s variously...
5 Best anime to watch on Netflix
2022 saw the emergence of some of the most favorite and critically-acclaimed anime on Netflix that one just can’t forget. However, when it comes to 2023, it brings its own set of anime that has the potential to compete and even surpass the acclaim of the ones released in 2022. Don’t believe us?
When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrive on Netflix?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released last year, was directed by Ryan Coogler. Since all Marvel movies have been later a part of an OTT platform, the burning question is whether Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be a part of any OTT platform, presumably Netflix, and if yes, when?. For a...
Rogue Heroes Season 2: All you need to know
“I am bringing together men of a particular caliber and you are amongst them. The others are all insane, in jail, or like me in despair.”. If you recall this quote from the first season and have been anticipating when the series will return with a new season, then you’ve come to the right spot! as we have compiled all the necessary information for you to get a head start and be excited about the forthcoming chapter. So, if you’re looking for information about the potential release date, plot, cast, and other crucial details, then look no further! Here is everything we know so far about when Rogue Heroes will be back with Season 2.
‘Serving in every possible way’: Kelly Clarkson fans delighted by Blink-182 cover
Fans are divided over Kelly Clarkson’s version of Blink-182’s classic track “All the Small Things.”On Wednesday (11 January), the 40-year-old singer performed a cover of the American rock band’s single on the Kellyoke segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.“All the small things/ True care, truth brings/ I’ll take one lift/ Your ride, best trip,” Clarkson sang with her full-bodied tone and vocal runs.The singer’s performance left viewers with mixed views.“This was so good!!” one person wrote.Another person added: “She was serving in every possible way.”“All the Small Things” was released in 1999, as the second single from Blink-182’s...
Murder Mystery 2: What we know so far
Ever since the premiere of Murder Mystery, the Adam Sandler comedy has garnered immense critical acclaim, which does not come off as a surprise owing to the star cast of the film and the riveting plotline. The fact that it was immediately renewed for a sequel should also not come off as a surprise owing to the above-mentioned reasons. Be that as it may, there’s no need regarding the release date of the sequel, except for the fact that it’s currently in the post-production process.
