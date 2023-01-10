Read full article on original website
You might soon be able to get a wine train all the way to Bordeaux
Enthusiasts, connoisseurs and plain ol’ drinkers of wine: this one’s for you. A new direct train service could soon launch that’ll take you from London direct to Bordeaux. From as soon as 2026, you may be able to get from the UK all the way down to southwest France without having to change trains. Dreamy, right?
Airline forced to pay for psychotherapy after 'stopping woman boarding flight for being too big'
An airline has been ordered to pay the cost of therapy for a woman who accused them of refusing to let her board as she was ‘too fat’. Influencer and plus-sized model Juliana Nehme, 38, accused Qatar Airways of discriminating against her due to her size when she was attempting to board a flight from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’
A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
This is where to travel in 2023, according to the New York Times
Looking to book a big trip this year but can't decide where to go? Well, this is worth a gander: the experts over at the New York Times have released their annual 52 Places to Go list for 2023. This year’s edition focuses on the question of why we travel,...
Revealed: these are the most romantic city breaks in the UK
Have you sorted out your Valentine’s Day plans yet? Well, you better get thinking, as the big day is fast approaching. And if you’re in need of some inspiration? We may have just the thing. A definitely-very-legit new study has just revealed the most city break destinations in...
Liberty London is hosting its first ever in-store sample sale
Liberty has long been a staple of London shopping, with its flagship store having been built in 1875. This Saturday, for the first time in its 147-year history, it’s unveiling a luxury material sale which offers access to quintessential designs at outlet prices. Having built a reputation for rare...
Old Kent Road might be getting a brand new lido
What do Londoners love? Outdoor swimming pools. Why? Because there's nothing better than smugly telling people cold water swimming is really good for you, actually. And we’ve got some good news for you freezing water fanatics, because south London might be getting a brand new lido. Plans have been...
Explore Croatia’s captivating castles with our latest travel video!
In the latest of her continuing series of travel videos, Emmy-winning filmmaker Ashley Colburn goes in search of Croatia’s historic castles. Acclaimed for her first travel show WOW Croatia! in 2010, TV host and producer Ashley recently focused her attention on responsible tourism in Croatia, cycling along the wine roads and seafront of Istria in her Smart Travel video clip.
A massive, luxurious Orient Express cruise ship is about to set sail
If you’re itching for a new ultra-glam travel experience (who isn’t?), we've got great news. Following the announcement that a new version of the classic Orient Express train route will launch in 2025, the same company is bringing its signature opulence to the seas with a brand-new sailing ship.
Battersea Power Station Light Festival is back this month
Just in time to fight the triple whammy of a post-Christmas comedown, seasonal depression and the cost-of-living crisis, the Battersea Power Station Light Festival is back to bring some much-needed brightness into your life this winter. The third annual light show, curated in partnership with Light Art Collection, will return...
The Little Prince Museum in Hakone is closing at the end of March
Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s book ‘The Little Prince’ has had a huge cultural impact since its publication in 1943. The story of a small prince visiting various planets and imparting wisdom is a timeless tale that has enchanted successive generations. It even inspired The Little Prince Museum in Hakone, which features a French townscape and European garden.
Get to know Croatia with free walking tours this Sunday
From noon this Sunday, January 15, dozens of cities across Croatia will be offering free walking tours as part of the annual Get to Know Your Country initiative organised by the Association of Tourist Guides. In celebration of the International Recognition of Croatia Day, when Germany and the European Community...
Around The World In 180 Days: Cruise Line Will Do 6-month, 37 Country Trip
Viking is doing an epic 180-day cruise that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. The world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024, and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. Prices start at $79,995 per...
