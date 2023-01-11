Read full article on original website
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Could This Former Trump Appointee Become Biden’s Ken Starr?
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a Justice Department special counsel to look into how classified documents ended up at President Joe Biden’s nonprofit think-tank and even his home, setting up a tricky political situation that threatens to muddy the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of national security secrets.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths
Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist. “They assigned us to regiment 228–such...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
An AI Lawyer Is About to Defend a Human in a U.S. Courtroom
When going to traffic court, the costs of wrangling an attorney to help plead your case can often exceed the ticket fine itself. And that’s assuming you can find a lawyer to take on such a low-stakes case. So why not skip legal fees altogether, and take counsel from artificial intelligence?
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
CBS News Reporter Spars With Karine Jean-Pierre Over Classified Biden Docs
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe on Thursday, with the White House reporter pressing the top aide on why she won’t say more about the discovery of classified documents at multiple locations associated with President Joe Biden. “What is the definition...
Indiana Lab Worker Fired for Sending Creepy Threats to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell
An Indiana man is out of his job after sending creepy threats to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, the lawmaker said. “I HOPE YOU FAMILY IS RAPED AND MURDERED,” former Patients Choice Laboratories employee Jonathan Reeser allegedly direct messaged to Swalwell, alongside more threats. Swalwell took to Twitter to post the full message and Reeser’s LinkedIn page around midnight Friday. The message came after newly reinstated Speaker of the House Kevin Mccarthy (R-CA) amplified his vow to keep Swalwell off intel committees. “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee,” McCarthy said Thursday, with Swalwell linking the threat to McCarthy’s “smears.” Patients Choice Laboratories tweeted an update Friday morning announcing the termination of the employee, saying “we do not stand for, or condone, offensive or threatening behaviors.”
Britain Furious After Iran Executes Dual Citizen
Britain expressed fury on Saturday after Iran bucked international warnings and executed a dual citizen it accused of being a spy. “This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said after Ali Reza Akbari was hanged. Akbari was accused of working with Britain’s MI6, but the Associated Press reports the think-tank founder and former defense ministry official was an ally of top Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani and that his execution could be the result of a power struggle.
Paul Ryan Savagely Attacks ‘Proven Loser’ Trump
Paul Ryan gave a damning assessment of former President Donald Trump’s electoral credibility in scathing comments made Thursday. “He’s fading fast,” the former House speaker said of Trump during a CNN interview. “He’s a proven loser who cost us the House in ’18, he cost us the White House in ’20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that.” Although Trump is the only major Republican figure to have officially launched a bid for the White House in 2024, Ryan said he believed that the GOP would realize that backing Trump again would hurt its electoral chances. “I think we’re moving past Trump,” Ryan said. “I really think that’s the case. I can’t imagine him getting the nomination, frankly.”
Ex-Brazilian Justice Minister Arrested on Charges Related to Attempt to Overturn the Election
A top official in ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration was arrested Saturday by police in the capital of Brasilia on charges of “omission” and “connivance,” according to Reuters. Former Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres was taken into custody as he returned to his home country from a vacation in Florida, where Bolsonaro has been holed up since his election loss. Last Sunday, Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia, and sympathetic law enforcement officers on the scene “contributed to the practice of terrorist acts,” Federal Police Director General Andrei Rodrigues said. Brazilian police say they found a “draft decree” in Torres’ home on Thursday, that allegedly laid out plans to disrupt the outcome of the election the hard-right Bolsonaro lost to now-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Santos Awkwardly Dodges Gaetz’s Question on His Dubious Campaign Finances
Serial liar George Santos was lobbed softball questions during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast on Thursday—but he still managed to struggle painfully to answer a simple question on his campaign financing. Santos personally loaned his campaign $700,000 despite reporting in 2020 that he had just $55,000 to his name. Far-right Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who was filling in as host while Bannon appeared in court on money laundering charges, twice asked Santos where the $700,000 came from. “Well, I’ll tell you where it didn’t come from, it didn’t come for China, Ukraine, or Burisma, how about that?” Santos said, to which Gaetz asked if there’s anything else he could say about “the work you did that’s the origin of those resources.” Santos replied, “Look, I’ve worked my entire life, I’ve lived an honest life, I’ve never been uh, ah, accused suit of any, um, bad doing, so, you know, it’s my, it’s the equity of my hard-working self that I’ve invested inside of me.” Santos told Gaetz he’d only resign at the behest of the 142,000 New Yorkers who voted for him.
Trump Rages Against E. Jean Carroll in Deposition
A judge has unsealed portions of former President Donald Trump’s deposition in writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, calling his argument to keep the depositions sealed “entirely baseless.” The documents show Trump repeating the comments that led Carroll to sue him for defamation after she alleged in 2019 that he raped her in the 1990s, with Trump at the time saying her claims were baseless and just made to help her book sales. “I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing,” Trump said in the Mar-a-Lago sit down on Oct. 19. “And I’ll sue you too because this is—how many cases do you have? Many, many cases,” he told Carroll’s lawyer. “I will be suing you also, but I’ll be suing her very strongly as soon as this case ends. But I’ll be suing you also.”
George Santos Tries on a New Disguise: Conservative Renegade
On his first day in Congress, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) sat in a back corner of the House chamber—alone and glum—like a new kid in school who couldn’t find anyone to sit with him at lunch. But the very next day, Santos seemed determined to find his...
