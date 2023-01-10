The Beech Grove junior varsity Hornets lost a heartbreaker at home Thursday night to the Pike Red Devils 41-39 on the Matt English Court at “The Hive.”. Junior Devion Miller led Beech Grove (8-5) with 10 points. Sophomore Griffin Matracia added six points while junior Simeon McIntosh scored five. Junior Cantrell Byrd and sophomores Jeremiah Lee, Isaiah Carpenter and Brandon O’Kelley each chipped in four points apiece.

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO