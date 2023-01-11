ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh big movie winners at 2023 Golden Globes

By Ray Richmond
 2 days ago
Steven Spielberg and his semi-autobiographical feature “The Fabelmans” and the comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” stole the show at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night, with Spielberg winning for best film drama and best director and “Banshees” earning three statues: for best musical/comedy, best screenplay for Martin McDonagh and lead musical/comedy actor for Colin Farrell in a ceremony that otherwise honored diversity, particularly in the acting races.

“The Fabelmans” won out in film drama over “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “TAR” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” while “Banshees” took the top trophy for best musical/comedy over favorite “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion,” “Babylon” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

SEE 'Abbott Elementary,' 'The White Lotus,' 'House of the Dragon' among big TV winners at 2023 Golden Globes [UPDATING]

As mentioned, however. the Hollywood Foreign Press got the diversity memo and honored ethnicities across the board in the film races at the ceremony, with Angela Bassett starting the parade early on by winning the Globe for supporting actress in a film for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and a pair of Asian actors winning for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Michelle Yeoh for actress in musical/comedy and an emotional Ke Huy Quan for supporting actor.

Bassett won out over Kerry Condon f or “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Dolly De Leon for “Triangle of Sadness” and Carey Mulligan for “She Said.” Yeoh, capping a 40-year acting career, beat out Lesley Manville f or “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Margot Robbie for “Babylon,” Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Menu” and Emma Thompson for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” Quan won out over two actors for “The Banshees of Inisherin” – Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan – as well as Brad Pitt f ror “Babylon” and Eddie Redmayne for “The Good Nurse.”

SEE Michelle Yeoh becomes the second Asian performer to win the Best Comedy/Musical Actress Golden Globe

Perhaps the most popular victor of the night, though, was someone who’s had more success than anyone in the room: Spielberg. who won as film director for “The Fabelmans” over James Cameron for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka The Daniels) for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and McDonagh for “Banshees.” It was his first Globe win in 24 years. Spielberg received a standing ovation from the gathered before launching into a moving acceptance during which he admitted, “I’ve been hiding from this story since I was 17,” he admitted. “I’m really, really happy about this, but I’ll tell you five people who are even happier” my three sisters. my mother Leah, and my father Arnold.”

Austin Butler was a winner for his performance as Elvis Presley in “Elvis” for actor in a film drama, winning out over Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” Hugh Jackman for “The Son,” Bill Nighy for “Living” and Jeremy Pope for “The Inspection.” His winning actress counterpart in a film drama was Cate Blanchett for “TAR,” to the surprise of absolutely no one. The only mild shock was that Blanchett wasn’t there in person to claim her trophy, said to be film on location. She won out over Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans,” Olivia Colman for “Empire of Light,” Viola Davis for “The Woman King” and Ana de Armas for “Blonde.”

SEE Best Director Oscar predictions: Who is Steven Spielberg's biggest threat?

Colin Farrell won as expected as actor in a musical or comedy for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” earning his second Globe. He knocked off fellow nominees Diego Calva f or “Babylon,” Daniel Craig for “Glass Onion,” Adam Driver f or “White Noise” and Ralph Fiennes for “The Menu.”

Meanwhile, in the non-acting categories, Martin McDonagh won the movie screenplay statue for his “Banshees of Inisherin” script over Todd Field for “TAR,” the Daniels for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Sarah Polley for “Women Talking” and Spielberg and Tony Kushner for “The Fabelmans.” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” took the hardware for animated film, prevailing over “Inu-Oh,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.” One of the few genuine shocks came in the non-English language film category, where “Argentina. 1985” took the win over Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Belgium’s “Close,” South Korea’s “Decision to Leave” and the India phenomenon “RRR.”

“RRR” did win a Globe, however, for original song for a movie for the tune “Naatu Naatu.” It beat out “Where the Crawdads Sing” from “Carolina,” “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” And Justin Hurwitz won for original score, earning his fourth Globe for “Babylon” and beating out Carter Burwell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Alexandre Desplat for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Hildur Gudnadottir for “Women Talking” and the legendary John Williams for “The Fabelmans.”

