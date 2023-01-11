ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 152

for real
1d ago

that is why we need to build a wall, and deport the illegals, instead of the countries that are south of the border, taking care of their own, they focus on the United States to do it for them, while they sit in their big luxury mansion and ignore their own, it is not the taxpayers of the United States responsibility to give to the whole world, and the Mexican president needs to keep his problems in Mexico!!

Reply(10)
73
MCic(Me)
1d ago

Biden should have put him in his place. The US owes Mexico nothing! If anything, they owe us for not controlling their own southern border. They are also allowing human trafficking through the Cartel. Our country is at risk of being attacked by the Cartel. Did you the violence in the streets of Mexico City when El Chapo's son was arrested? The timing on that arrest by the Mexican government is questionable as well.

Reply(5)
35
sh bas
1d ago

uncle joe not used to unvetted un orchestrated press conference..he was wondering why mommy didn't give him his flashcards

Reply(7)
71
Related
OK! Magazine

'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years

President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis

Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy