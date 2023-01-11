that is why we need to build a wall, and deport the illegals, instead of the countries that are south of the border, taking care of their own, they focus on the United States to do it for them, while they sit in their big luxury mansion and ignore their own, it is not the taxpayers of the United States responsibility to give to the whole world, and the Mexican president needs to keep his problems in Mexico!!
Biden should have put him in his place. The US owes Mexico nothing! If anything, they owe us for not controlling their own southern border. They are also allowing human trafficking through the Cartel. Our country is at risk of being attacked by the Cartel. Did you the violence in the streets of Mexico City when El Chapo's son was arrested? The timing on that arrest by the Mexican government is questionable as well.
uncle joe not used to unvetted un orchestrated press conference..he was wondering why mommy didn't give him his flashcards
