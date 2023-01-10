Wheeling, W. Va. - The 15's season was a historic year for the Wheeling University Rugby team as they finished as the #7 team in the nation, their highest finish in program history. The Cardinals are being rewarded for their hard work, with 10 Cardinals representing the team at the 2023 Collegiate Rugby All-Stars Men's National Shiel Challenge down in Houston, Texas. The two-day event will see the Cardinals compete and train with some of the best players in the region while also getting to meet several USA Rugby Olympians who competed in both Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2020).

