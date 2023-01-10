Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Baiano Writes Her Name in History in Dual Meet vs. Salem
Wheeling, W. Va. – Friday night's meet was a surorise for the Wheeling University swimmers, but it was another chance for them to get into the pool. It turned out to be a big day for the Cardinals as they had a swimmer write their name in history in the team's 85-77 dual meet loss to Salem. Freshman Gabby Baiano finishes with the fourth fastest time in school history in the 1650 Yard Freestyle.
wucardinals.com
Cardinals Secure Dramatic Overtime Win Against Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. - It was a wild one inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center on Wednesday night as Wheeling Women's Basketball (8-7, 6-3) played host to Fairmont State. The teams were separated by just one game in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) standings and that close matchup played out on the court as the teams went to overtime. The Cardinals would come out victorious and gained a game on Fairmont State with a big 92-81 win to move them to 6-3 in MEC play.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Rugby Has 10 Representatives at 2023 Collegiate Rugby All-Stars Men’s National Shield Challenge
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 15's season was a historic year for the Wheeling University Rugby team as they finished as the #7 team in the nation, their highest finish in program history. The Cardinals are being rewarded for their hard work, with 10 Cardinals representing the team at the 2023 Collegiate Rugby All-Stars Men's National Shiel Challenge down in Houston, Texas. The two-day event will see the Cardinals compete and train with some of the best players in the region while also getting to meet several USA Rugby Olympians who competed in both Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2020).
wucardinals.com
Korte Has Big Night as Cardinals Fall to Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (2-13, 0-9) began a big stretch of home games on Wednesday night when they hosted Fairmont State. The Cardinals fought hard throughout the night, but in the end fell 106-85. It was a career night for senior John Korte, but it wasn't enough to get the Cardinals their first conference win of the season.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Parts Ways With Assistant Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University announced that it has parted ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison. According to the release, “Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins’ coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.
Huggins Intentionally Vague on Harrison's Departure
Huggins played it close to the vest regarding the departure of his long-time assistant.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Assistant Basketball Coach Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – After West Virginia “parted ways” with longtime assistant coach Larry Harrison, the university will now conduct an immediate search for his replacement. Although Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with how this situation has played out, he has half of a season remaining this...
WDTV
WVU mourns passing of basketball standout, alum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University alum and a promising basketball prospect of the 1950s has passed away at the age of 89. When Pete White chose WVU, that sparked a passion for his alma mater that was reflected in his lasting legacy of service. White is remembered...
WOWK
Huggins: “I don’t understand” Perez waiver denial
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday night was a disappointing one for West Virginia men’s basketball. Just over an hour before Bob Huggins’ squad fell in a heartbreaker to Baylor, it had learned that transfer guard Jose Perez will not appear for the Mountaineers this season. The NCAA’s decision...
mountaineersports.com
WVU Women keep rolling with another Big 12 win!
MORGANTOWN, WV—West Virginia’s Women’s basketball team made it two in a row in the Big 12 Tuesday night with a lopsided 77-45 win over TCU. Madisen Smith led the way with 18 points, eight assists and 3 rebounds on the way to victory. Savannah Samuel added 13 points and JJ Quinerly 11.
voiceofmotown.com
Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season
Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
WBOY
Bridges praises hostile environment as “one of the best in our sport”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans are loyal to their own, but when they feel that loyalty has been breached, they’ll let you know about it. Every time Jalen Bridges touched the basketball in Baylor’s win over West Virginia, he was greeted with a torrent of boos from the Mountaineer student section. From their perspective, it’s an understandable response as the Fairmont native had been one of them just months prior, entering the portal and landing at a conference rival.
NCAA Settles Jose Perez's Appeal
West Virginia guard Jose Perez unable to play this season.
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: What’s Been Wrong with West Virginia Basketball Recently?
Another game meant another conference loss for the Mountaineers, this one to Baylor. What’s happened to this West Virginia basketball team? What can be done to get them back on the right track? Mike Asti and Ethan Bock are back for another WVU postgame show trying to answer the same questions again.
WVU OL Doug Nester Announces his Return
West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester will remain in Morgantown
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
voiceofmotown.com
Jevon Carter Speaks Out About His Former Coach Being Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison shockingly “parted ways” with the university yesterday evening. Since then, several former and current players have spoken out about in support of Harrison. West Virginia legend Jevon Carter, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, had the following to say about his former coach being fired: “Wow never did I ever think I’ll see the day that Coach Harrison leaves WVU without Huggs. It just doesn’t make sense. Like at all smh something ain’t right.”
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
Comments / 0