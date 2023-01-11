Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the average savings in the United States at retirement age is just $255,200. So if you find yourself with $400,000 in assets at retirement age, congratulations! You’re doing much better than average. But how long will your money last? The answer will depend on your investment allocation, spending habits, and other income streams. Here are some tools to help you determine your available assets and desired expenses so you can live the retirement you want on $400,000.

21 HOURS AGO