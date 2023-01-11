ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

How Long Will $400k Last Me in Retirement?

Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the average savings in the United States at retirement age is just $255,200. So if you find yourself with $400,000 in assets at retirement age, congratulations! You’re doing much better than average. But how long will your money last? The answer will depend on your investment allocation, spending habits, and other income streams. Here are some tools to help you determine your available assets and desired expenses so you can live the retirement you want on $400,000.
AOL Corp

12 types of passive income that aren’t taxable

There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid paying tax. However, there are some credits, settlements and payouts that you can receive tax-free, although these are typically...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

How to retire with $2 million if you make $100,000 per year

It's a good idea to begin saving a small percentage of your salary as soon as possible. It's a simple way to ensure you're prepared for retirement. As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest you save 10% to 15% of your earnings. Here's a case study assuming you...
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?

Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.
actionlifemedia.com

What’s the Key Difference Between a Trust and a Will?

Wills and trusts are two different types of estate planning documents. And according to Legal Zoom, only about 33% of American adults have one or both of these types of estate plans. Despite their similarities, there is a major difference between a trust and a will. This difference is critical...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%

The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
NASDAQ

CD Rates Today: January 9, 2023—Earn More Than 4% Interest

You can earn 4.13% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.
CBS News

How to save more money in 2023

A new year marks a new opportunity to fulfill resolutions and commitments. For millions of Americans, this can mean getting back into shape, taking on a new hobby, or just generally improving your health and wellness. It can also be a second chance to improve personal finances and start saving...
Washington Examiner

Sorry, higher taxes are necessary

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) last May warned that the federal deficit was high by historical standards. The federal deficit is on autopilot to reach 6.1% of GDP annually in nine years. That is optimistic, as the existing federal deficit approaches 100% of GDP . Under a realistic scenario, debt...

