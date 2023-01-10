ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Advocate

Lesbian Playwright Paula Vogel Slams Florida School for Banning Play

Paula Vogel, a Pulitzer Prize-winning lesbian playwright, warns that a Florida school district's decision to cancel a production of one of her plays is a slippery slope to dangerous censorship. Students at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, a Jacksonville area magnet school, say they are experiencing anti-LGBTQ+ censorship 10...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

1928 Cuban Bistro opens in Jacksonville Beach

1928 Cuban Bistro opened Jan. 3 in Jacksonville Beach at 1500 Beach Blvd. in the Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center. It is the fourth location of the Jacksonville-based concept. The Gates of Beach Boulevard site plan shows 1928 Cuban Bistro leases 2,075 square feet in Unit 218. It seats...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Brokers Sale of 120-Bed Cathedral Care in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Cathedral Care, a 129-bed skilled nursing facility in Jacksonville. The seller was looking to divest the standalone community. A national owner with operations in Florida acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Bradley Clousing and Daniel...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $3.4 Million Entertainer’s Dream Home Flooded with Natural Light from It’s Perfect in Fernandina Beach, Florida

95343 Spinnaker Drive Home in Fernandina Beach, Florida for Sale. 95343 Spinnaker Drive, Fernandina Beach, Florida is an impeccably maintained home was masterfully designed with a focus on outdoor living, restore & relax with amazing sunrises and sunsets from the second level screen porch. This Home in Fernandina Beach offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95343 Spinnaker Drive, please contact Brett Aroneck (Phone: 904-556-7030) at Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners for full support and perfect service.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population

In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

