Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
The approval of a new household pets ordinance in Orange Park may have seemed like residents walked into the land of Oz during Tuesday’s town council meeting after a letter from a resident about his pet peacocks sparked conversation about potential issues.
Orange Park Mall visitors will no longer see Taco Bell, Moe’s Southwest Grill or Island Dream Italian Ice in the food court due to lease expirations causing the restaurants to leave the mall permanently.
The upscale shopping complex will be home to Southern Grounds, Alder and Oak, and more restaurants.
Advocate
Lesbian Playwright Paula Vogel Slams Florida School for Banning Play
Paula Vogel, a Pulitzer Prize-winning lesbian playwright, warns that a Florida school district's decision to cancel a production of one of her plays is a slippery slope to dangerous censorship. Students at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, a Jacksonville area magnet school, say they are experiencing anti-LGBTQ+ censorship 10...
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
Free adoptions at Jacksonville Animal Services over MLK Weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adoptions will be free Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services Shelter. The shelter is at critical capacity, so many animals need homes quickly. You can visit the shelter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 12...
Jacksonville Daily Record
1928 Cuban Bistro opens in Jacksonville Beach
1928 Cuban Bistro opened Jan. 3 in Jacksonville Beach at 1500 Beach Blvd. in the Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center. It is the fourth location of the Jacksonville-based concept. The Gates of Beach Boulevard site plan shows 1928 Cuban Bistro leases 2,075 square feet in Unit 218. It seats...
Neighborhood that fought to save environmentally sensitive land is once again in the fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors say they moved to Black Hammock Island for a reason. "When we moved out here the reason why is because it was rural. We didn’t want a city life, we wanted a rural life with wildlife, deer and things like that," said Herb Jones, Black Hammock Island resident.
First Coast News
'I think it saved my life:' Fernandina Beach woman says it took only a few seconds
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — "I think it saved my life," Mary Lou Tompkins says. She's talking about the mammogram she got that picked up a cancer she couldn't feel. And for any woman reluctant to get a mammogram? Tompkins says, "It pinches. It's uncomfortable. But it does not hurt, and it lasts for only a few seconds."
Historic Union Terminal Warehouse to transform into apartments, restaurants and more
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A project on Jacksonville’s Eastside is underway that will transform a warehouse with more than a century of history. The Union Terminal Warehouse was built in 1913. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Columbia Ventures acquired the property in December...
Cowford Chophouse among Jacksonville-area restaurants recognized as ‘Best of Florida’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several local restaurants, including the Cowford Chophouse, have been recognized as some of the best in the state by the “The Guide to Florida.”. Cowford shared the honor in the 2022 “Best of Florida Winners” in the Steakhouse category with the famous Bern’s Steak House in Tampa.
Daily’s Dash Restaurant planned for LaVilla
The gas station and convenience store brand is planning on a 16-pump site and rooftop restaurant to anchor the mixed-use project.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Brokers Sale of 120-Bed Cathedral Care in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Cathedral Care, a 129-bed skilled nursing facility in Jacksonville. The seller was looking to divest the standalone community. A national owner with operations in Florida acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Bradley Clousing and Daniel...
luxury-houses.net
A $3.4 Million Entertainer’s Dream Home Flooded with Natural Light from It’s Perfect in Fernandina Beach, Florida
95343 Spinnaker Drive Home in Fernandina Beach, Florida for Sale. 95343 Spinnaker Drive, Fernandina Beach, Florida is an impeccably maintained home was masterfully designed with a focus on outdoor living, restore & relax with amazing sunrises and sunsets from the second level screen porch. This Home in Fernandina Beach offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95343 Spinnaker Drive, please contact Brett Aroneck (Phone: 904-556-7030) at Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners for full support and perfect service.
Clay County Animal Services seeking dog fosters
Clay County Animal Services is asking for dog fosters as kennels are full and dogs needing heartworm treatment do best in a relaxed, comfortable environment, according to a notice issued on their Facebook page Wednesday.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population
In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton will not be running for JSO sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning. "I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
