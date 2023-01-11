Read full article on original website
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
AEW star explains why WWE’s current “chaotic state” benefits his company
During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on the current situation in WWE with Vince McMahon returning and Stephanie McMahon resigning…. “First and foremost, I just wanna say, since we recorded our last pod, it was after we had recorded [that] we heard all this Vince McMahon insanity, and now Vince McMahon is back, and he is the head, he is sitting as the head of the table of WWE currently, and we also have Stephanie gone. So there’s obviously been a big shakeup. There’s a lot of sales, rumors, and innuendo going around. If you ask me, more than anything, who benefits from all this? I would say AEW. So I’m very happy to be at AEW currently right now. AEW has been producing great content, I think, and one thing I love about it, at WWE, they’re posting games with thrones. It’s like in and out, who can retain the power, and who can backstab, or who can get someone else out, or how can I get back in, whatever it may be. Here, fortunately, it is just TK [Tony Khan] sitting in the iron throne.”
MR. TITO: Why Did Stephanie McMahon Resign from WWE and What is Next for Her?
So Stephanie McMahon has RESIGNED as President/CEO and Board Chairman of the WWE Corporation… This occurred during a late evening and via Social Media instead of holding any type of press conference. Coincidentally, it happened after Vince McMahon used his power as the #1 shareholder with owning 39% of the shares himself and likely much more voting power with his Class B stocks to force his way not only back on the board, but to force 3 board members out and to make himself Board Chairman (Stephanie’s current role). Usually, the changing of a board member needs a shareholder election but Stephanie beat them to the punch and just resigned… Then, the Board could vote Vince back into his role as Chairman of the WWE Board.
Two Reasons Vince McMahon Would Sell WWE to the Saudis
“It’s completely bonkers that you ended up with a situation by 2018 where a wrestling promoter, [WWE founder and reinstated board member] Vince McMahon, was so powerful and so well connected that his business was arguably a national security risk,” said Abraham Riesman, author of Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America.Yet here we are.Riesman came on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast to give co-host, and wrestling newbie, Andy Levy some historical context for WWE and McMahon, along with a look back at his relationship with Trump, his own daughter Stephanie, and what can be said regarding...
CNBC: “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say”
As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan’s family is said to be “in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”. In an update, CNBC.com has published an article with “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say” as the headline. The article did mention how it’s a “long shot” that Vince McMahon would be interested in merging the two brands and added that AEW hasn’t had talks with McMahon or WWE President Nick Khan.
WWE makes announcement regarding advisors that will be helping with potential sale
STAMFORD, Conn., January 12, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it has retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE’s management team and its Board of Directors in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all WWE stockholders and other stakeholders.
Backstage mood at WWE NXT was said to be “very depressing” amidst Saudi Arabia rumors
As previously noted, reports surfaced that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but it was later denied by sources within WWE. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that some people have tried to tie in Stephanie McMahon’s resignation to women being considered as second-class citizens in Saudi Arabia. While the reports of a sale being finalized were shot down, it’s believed that Saudi Arabia’s PIF “would be fine” with Vince McMahon in control of the company if a sale went through and would “worry the least” if there were more scandals.
Tony Khan’s family said to be “in the pool of potential buyers for WWE”
Barrons.com, a sister publication to the Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, has an article up about potential buyers for WWE including Comcast, Endeavor, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. In the following excerpt, the article also mentioned AEW as another company that is “interested” in buying WWE…
Saudi Arabia reportedly “in the hunt” to buy WWE but “it’s too early for the deal to be finalized”
As previously noted, reports surfaced that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but it was later denied by sources within WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Saudi Arabia is “in the hunt” to buy WWE along with various media companies…
Booker T comments on the rumors regarding WWE possibly being sold
During his podcast, WWE NXT announcer Booker T commented on the rumors regarding WWE possibly being sold…. “WWE right now has been as strong as it’s been in quite some time over these last couple of months. Stock is up. There is a whole lot of talking going on out there. Personally, do I think the company is going to sell any time soon? I’m going to say no. That’s just me. As far as the company selling anytime soon. That’s within the next 365 days. I don’t see that happening. I just don’t. A sale of that magnitude, there has to be so many T’s crossed and I’s dotted. I can only imagine the money involved in a sale like that. It’s not like buying a car or a house, I would imagine. I would think. I’ve never been in this position before or anything. I don’t see it happening within the next 365 days. I could be wrong, but we’re going to be talking about it a year from now if they don’t.”
