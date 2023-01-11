ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Week 5 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker  As they tend to do, Southeast Polk tested themselves early in 2023 against some of the best prep wrestlers in the nation. The Rams made the trip to Wisconsin for the annual Cheesehead Invitational, which features teams from Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa ...
COLORADO STATE
KETV.com

Millard South knocks off Bellevue West in rematch of Metro Tournament Championship

OMAHA, Neb. — In a highly-anticipated rematch of the girls Metro Tournament Final, Millard South got the better of Bellevue West in round two. The Patriots, led by a game-high 35 points from senior Cora Olsen, held off a late T-bird comeback to clinch a 93-91 win, the second highest-scoring girls basketball game in Nebraska state history.
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND

Hamlin, Sioux Valley split double header at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hamlin and Sioux Valley split a boys and girls double header on Tuesday inside the Pentagon. The top-ranked Hamlin girls earned a tough win on Tuesday. The contest was tight through the third quarter, but then the Chargers pulled away in the fourth. Hamlin claimed a 63-46 over Sioux Valley. […]
VOLGA, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy