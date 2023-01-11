Read full article on original website
Related
Week 5 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker As they tend to do, Southeast Polk tested themselves early in 2023 against some of the best prep wrestlers in the nation. The Rams made the trip to Wisconsin for the annual Cheesehead Invitational, which features teams from Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa ...
SportsZone Boys Basketball Week 1 Player of the Week: Bishop Heelan’s Matt Noll
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our pursuit for our Week One SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week kicked off in a big way as one player in the metro area put up a massive game to help the state-ranked Bishop Heelan Crusaders keep their undefeated season intact. Our Week One winner was Bishop Heelan forward […]
KETV.com
Millard South knocks off Bellevue West in rematch of Metro Tournament Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — In a highly-anticipated rematch of the girls Metro Tournament Final, Millard South got the better of Bellevue West in round two. The Patriots, led by a game-high 35 points from senior Cora Olsen, held off a late T-bird comeback to clinch a 93-91 win, the second highest-scoring girls basketball game in Nebraska state history.
Hamlin, Sioux Valley split double header at Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hamlin and Sioux Valley split a boys and girls double header on Tuesday inside the Pentagon. The top-ranked Hamlin girls earned a tough win on Tuesday. The contest was tight through the third quarter, but then the Chargers pulled away in the fourth. Hamlin claimed a 63-46 over Sioux Valley. […]
Comments / 0