TOPEKA — The president of Midwestern State University was selected Wednesday to serve as the 15th president of Washburn University. JuliAnn Mazachek, who worked 30 years at Washburn before leaving in 2022 for Midwestern State, was chosen by the university’s board of regents to replace Jerry Farley. He retired in September after a quarter century leading the Topeka university. The interim president was Marshall Meek, who runs the WU Alumni Association and Foundation.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO