🏀 No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lampkin Jr. slammed both of his hands on the court after a layup during TCU's early go-ahead run, doing his best to work the home fans into more of a frenzy. All of his inside baskets helped, too. Lampkin scored a season-high 17...
🏀 Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill's 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer.
Longtime admin named president of Washburn University
TOPEKA — The president of Midwestern State University was selected Wednesday to serve as the 15th president of Washburn University. JuliAnn Mazachek, who worked 30 years at Washburn before leaving in 2022 for Midwestern State, was chosen by the university’s board of regents to replace Jerry Farley. He retired in September after a quarter century leading the Topeka university. The interim president was Marshall Meek, who runs the WU Alumni Association and Foundation.
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Kan. school district dismissed students early following burglary
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. USD 434 dismissed high school students early Thursday to allow deputies to investigate. The high...
Kansas woman accused of setting series of fires
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday fire crews first responded to the 1500 block of SW Cheyenne Hills Road on the report of a grass fire, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. Firefighters were able to control the fire before structures were threatened.
Kansas firefighter struck by car while working earlier crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Topeka firefighter was injured after being struck by a car while working an accident on icy Interstate 470 on Thursday. Just before 8a.m. police and fire crews responded to a non-injury accident on westbound Interstate 470 near Huntoon, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. A few minutes...
Kansas man accused in abuse death of 16-month-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child and have made an arrest. On January 4, investigators with the Topeka Police Department became aware of a child abuse case that involved a child who was being treated at a local hospital, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. The 16-month-old boy died at the hospital on Sunday.
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
