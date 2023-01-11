ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Commercial truck drivers are still in dire need nationwide and some transportation companies said the process of getting a CDL license in Massachusetts has prospective drivers spinning their wheels. A truck driver shortage leading to empty store shelves during the pandemic. “People quickly realized how important...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arraigned over 140 times as adult after recently being arrested twice in three days

A Massachusetts man has now been arraigned over 140 times as an adult after recently being arrested twice in three days. On Sunday just after 9:00 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a break-in at 413 Cafe on Main Street after the police’s Real-Time Analysis Center relayed information about an individual matching the description of 58-year-old William Harris in the Court Square area.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston Globe

Readers: If you were to leave Massachusetts, where would you go?

The most popular destination for Bay Staters is New Hampshire. Massachusetts continues a yearslong trend of having more people leaving the state due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. It’s something that’s top of mind for government officials and residents alike. Massachusetts was...
koamnewsnow.com

Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
