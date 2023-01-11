Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Commercial truck drivers are still in dire need nationwide and some transportation companies said the process of getting a CDL license in Massachusetts has prospective drivers spinning their wheels. A truck driver shortage leading to empty store shelves during the pandemic. “People quickly realized how important...
Massachusetts salary database: See the State Police who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts State Police ranked as the sixth highest-paid department in state government last year, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts, MBTA, Trial Court, the Department of Correction and the Department of Developmental Services. Total payroll at the Department of State Police was $401.7 million in 2022, according to state...
Using kerosene heaters indoors in Massachusetts is illegal
A local fire department is warning residents not to use kerosene heaters in homes this winter.
spectrumnews1.com
State lawmakers asking the Department of Public Utilities for answers on high costs
In response to projections about higher energy costs Massachusetts, several state lawmakers have sent a few letters to the Department of Public Utilities asking them to reassess how the utility rates are set in the state. The most recent letter can be found here. Representatives are awaiting a response from...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It’s Never Allowed Though
One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!. I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning)...
3 Mass. police officers facing felonies suspended by POST Commission
The state’s law enforcement licensing agency suspended three more police officers because they have either been charged, arrested or indicted for a felony, an official said at a meeting Thursday morning. The names of the three officers were not available after the meeting and were not posted to a...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left On A Red Light In Massachusetts
I hate stopping when I'm trying to get somewhere. It's usually because I'm late, so I need to take a look in the mirror. In a civilized society there are the rules of the road for a reason! 😁. Red lights, green lights, yellow lights, red arrows, blinking lights, it...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million ticket sold at Sunoco gas station
The largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts so far in 2023 was sold from a Sunoco gas station and claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $4 million lottery prize was claimed from a winning “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket. That multi-million-dollar ticket was...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Three more police officers to be suspended by state commission Thursday
The state’s police licensing agency plans to announce Thursday morning that three additional officers have had their licenses suspended because they have either been charged, indicted, or arrested on a felony, the head of the agency told MassLive Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total number of officers suspended in...
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arraigned over 140 times as adult after recently being arrested twice in three days
A Massachusetts man has now been arraigned over 140 times as an adult after recently being arrested twice in three days. On Sunday just after 9:00 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a break-in at 413 Cafe on Main Street after the police’s Real-Time Analysis Center relayed information about an individual matching the description of 58-year-old William Harris in the Court Square area.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Governor Healey order will require equity audit
JAN. 12, 2023…..Gov. Maura Healey has said that her administration will put an emphasis on equity in all the decisions it makes and on Thursday detailed the “equity audit” that she will soon launch to “get our arms around what’s happening on equity right now.”
Boston Globe
‘Costs through the roof’: Why readers are worried this winter
"Do we heat the apartment, pay the rent, or eat?" Winter can be a hard time for homeowners and renters. Even without heavy snowfall, our readers are worried about heating costs, a lack of tradespeople, the high cost of living, and more. We. what worries them most when it comes...
Boston Globe
Readers: If you were to leave Massachusetts, where would you go?
The most popular destination for Bay Staters is New Hampshire. Massachusetts continues a yearslong trend of having more people leaving the state due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. It’s something that’s top of mind for government officials and residents alike. Massachusetts was...
koamnewsnow.com
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam
There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
Massachusetts COVID-19 infections soar after holidays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly three years after the first COVID-19 case in Massachusetts, infections are once again soaring. The state Department of Public Health reported a 27 percent rise in the positivity rate, based on 7-day averaging — since Christmas. As of last week, more than 13 percent of COVID-19 tests were coming back positive.
