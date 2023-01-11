Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Deals on Audio Products
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023 sale has gone live for the Prime members starting January 14, with an early access to exclusive deals and offers. For everyone else, including non-Prime members. the sale with begin at 12AM IST on January 15. As the first sale of the year begins on Amazon, there are great deals, offers, and discounts on the e-commerce platform, which offer up to 80 percent, while also offerings SBI credit and debit card users an additional 10 percent discount.
techaiapp.com
Bill Gates Props Up AI Against Metaverse and Web3 Tech – News Bitcoin News
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has given his opinion about the relevance of Web3, metaverse, and AI (artificial intelligence), a set of technologies in development today. Gates stated that AI was “the big” revolutionary technology that is comparable to what the internet was in the year 2000.
techaiapp.com
Tesla Returns as Pwn2Own Hacker Takeover Target
Electric car maker Tesla is using the annual Pwn2Own hacker contest to incentivize security researchers to showcase complex exploit chains that can lead to complete vehicle compromise. Tesla, in tandem with Pwn2Own organizations Zero Day Initiative, is offering a $600,000 cash prize to any hacker capable of writing exploits that...
techaiapp.com
Apple’s Music and TV apps for Windows are now available in preview
Apple’s Music and TV apps for Windows have made an appearance, with preview versions of the apps being spotted on the Microsoft Store by The Verifier (via MacRumors). LAst October, Microsoft announced they were coming to the platform, letting users finally ditch the old iTunes app and Apple TV web player for native software that is closer to the experience embedded in macOS.
techaiapp.com
Epson expands RTC module portfolio
Epson’s new ultra-compact, low power RTC module families target industrial, commercial and automotive applications. New requirements for timing solutions include greater integration and efficiency, accuracy over a wide temperature range and increased functionality. To meet these demands, Epson expanded its line of real-time clock (RTC) modules, integrating the crystal unit and IC into a single package for commercial, industrial and automotive applications. The new RTC module families include the RX4901CE and RX8901CE for industrial and commercial markets and the RA4000CE and RA8000CE for the automotive applications.
techaiapp.com
Google Says CCI Orders Strike Blow at Digital Adoption in India, Will Lead to Higher Prices
Google on Friday hit out at the competition regulator for slapping penalties for alleged abuse of its dominant position, saying the orders strike a blow at the effort to accelerate digital adoption in India and will lead to higher prices. Failing to secure an interim relief on more than Rs....
techaiapp.com
My last demo with Mojo Vision AR contact lenses
This year has begun with a piece of very sad technical news: Mojo Vision, the startup that was working on smart contact lenses, has decided to pivot to manufacturing microLED displays. The reason is that they haven’t been able to find the funding necessary to keep developing such a futuristic project, and had to resort to working on a technology that has an immediate market. Because of this pivot, 75% of the staff has been laid off.
techaiapp.com
‘Roblox’ Rumored to Launch on Meta Quest in Late 2023 – Road to VR
Roblox already supports PC VR headsets in addition to every conceivable traditional platform out there, although a recent report maintains the metaverse powerhouse may land on Quest later this year. The report arrives from The Verge’s newly released paid newsletter, Command Line, which was created by The Verge’s deputy editor...
techaiapp.com
TSMC may cut 3nm wafer prices to entice AMD, Nvidia, others
TL;DR: TMSC may reverse its decision to charge more for its most advanced silicon wafers. As the company faces an early 2023 revenue dip, it may try to lure more chip manufacturers onto its latest node processes with more aggressive pricing. Sources have told MyDrivers that TSMC could lower the...
techaiapp.com
OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, casts spell on Microsoft
The hottest startup in Silicon Valley right now is OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed developer of ChatGPT, a much-hyped chatbot that can write a poem, college essay or even a line of software code. Tesla tycoon Elon Musk was an early investor in OpenAI and Microsoft is reported to be in talks...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Edge could go for rounded corners in a big way – but that might not be popular
Microsoft’s Edge browser could be going big on rounded corners with a fresh potential change spotted in (limited) testing right now. Neowin (opens in new tab) reports that XenoPanther highlighted the possible change on Twitter, with a screenshot showing Edge Canary (the earliest testing version) featuring rounded corners for the actual area of the browser showing the web page.
techaiapp.com
I adore the Meta Quest Pro, but what I really want is an Oculus Quest 3
I can’t put down the Meta Quest Pro. Ever since I first slipped the headset on to test it out I’ve been blown away by its performance, and my Quest 2 – once the best among the gadgets I own – now sits gathering dust as I ignore it in favor of this new champion of VR. Yet even as I sit here, impatient and longing for the Quest Pro on its charging station, I know the real truth of the situation: I’m not in love with the Meta Quest Pro. I’m in love with the Oculus Quest 3 hiding inside of it.
techaiapp.com
The beat stops for Groove Music in Windows 10 as it’s replaced by Media Player
In a new update for Windows 10 users, Groove Music will be replaced by the new Windows Media Player, keeping all of your music and playlists intact. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), if you go to the Microsoft Store in Windows 10, you’ll see Groove Music in the ‘Updates’ section. Once you press ‘Update’, the app will be automatically overwritten with the newer Windows Media Player.
Comments / 0