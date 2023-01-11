Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for good reason. They've only lost three times at home this season and each of those losses took time beyond regulation to find a resolution. As a group, the Bruins generate the highest amount of offense both in terms of volume and quality. They can attack in any way: off the rush, off the cycle, off the forecheck or rebound ranking top three in all categories, except for forechecking (10th). And when Boston doesn't have the puck, their defense is also top tier ranking in the top ten in terms of limiting all kinds of chances against. Even in special teams, both the Bruins power play and penalty kill rank top three in the league.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO