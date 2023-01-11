Read full article on original website
Marianne Sullivan Leads Sagent Mortgage Servicing Operations as New COO
Sagent, a fintech software company modernizing mortgage servicing for banks and lenders, has appointed Marianne Sullivan as COO to accelerate development of the cloud-native software that powers home ownership and loan servicing lifecycles for servicers, consumers, investors and regulators. Sullivan will remain on Sagent’s board as she assumes an active operational role.
Freddie Mac Issues $65 Billion in 2022 Securities Through Multifamily Platform
Freddie Mac has issued $65.1 billion of securities through its Multifamily risk transfer platform in 2022. A leading issuer of multifamily securities, the company settled $46.5 billion in K-Deals and forwardly placed $14.7 billion through its When-Issued K-Deal. Freddie Mac Multifamily also increased issuance through its Multi PCs to $11.6 billion, up from $7 billion in 2021, leveraging MSCR Notes and MCIP reinsurance tools for back-end risk transfer.
Fannie Mae: Low Mortgage Rates Were the Primary Driver of Home Sales During the Pandemic
Was the boom in home sales that came during the pandemic due to homebuyers having greater financial wherewithal – or was it driven more by their desire to move out of the cities and into detached homes in the suburbs – in an effort to outrun the virus?
Black Knight Debuts Portal to Access Central API Catalog
Black Knight Inc. has launched Developer Portal, a one-stop storefront where clients, third-party providers and their developers will have access to the company’s catalog of application program interfaces (API) across the mortgage life cycle. Clients can use Black Knight’s APIs to rapidly embed additional functionality within their applications, which can help drive intuitive and frictionless experiences in their user journeys.
Foreclosure Filings Increased 115 Percent from 2021 to 2022
ATTOM’s Year-End 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings – default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions – were reported on 324,237 U.S. properties in 2022, up 115% from 2021 but down 34% from 2019, before the pandemic shook up the market. Foreclosure filings in 2022 were also down 89% from a peak of nearly 2.9 million in 2010.
