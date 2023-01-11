Read full article on original website
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards were back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remained the same: some stars brought their fashion A-game with major wow moments while others … failed. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event gave us plenty...
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER. Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie. Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus. Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient. Paul Walter Hauser,...
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
After 11 years of being a coach on The Voice, folks might think Blake Shelton only loves to ham it up for the TV cameras. As it turns out, he's not afraid to make fun of himself regardless of the audience. Back in November, the country singer posted a clip...
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
It was perhaps the least funny acceptance speech from one of the funniest people who’s ever lived.For several minutes at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy sincerely thanked his family, collaborators, and others during a staid acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement on the screen. Even during a very funny introduction, he only cracked a smile when Tracy Morgan joked about Murphy’s 10 children by saying, “Your pullout game is weak.”“I’ve been doing this for a long time so I could literally stand up here and keep saying thank you until they play the piano,”...
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother. Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy on her 11th birthday, sharing a photo of them on the beach alongside a loving message. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of...
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Matthew McConaughey took to his Twitter to showcase one of his kids earning some character by putting an angel atop a tall Christmas tree. The Interstellar star posted an image of one of his boys atop a tall ladder. The veteran actor secures the ladder as two other kids look on as the boy places an angel on the massive tree.
Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
If the Golden Globes airs on a weeknight and no one watches it, does it still matter? That was the question posed when the Oscars’ boozy cousin returned to television on Tuesday evening after a one-year absence. The awards show, a cash cow for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a strange band of international journalists from obscure publications with loose ethics who love asking celebrities for autographs and pictures at press junkets to the puzzlement of nearly everyone else — was booted from the airwaves last year, and only announced its awards via Twitter, in rather embarrassing fashion, following a series...
Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
