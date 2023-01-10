"Pope Benedict XVI … called upon universities and study centers to take the lead and become places for a candid exchange of religious ideas. For Benedict XVI, the university has always been the house where one seeks the truth proper to the human person," wrote Ines Murzaku, Ph.D., director of the Catholic Studies Program and professor of religion, in a recent article in The Catholic World Report.

