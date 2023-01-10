The indirect purchaser plaintiffs (IPPs) litigating a case against a number of Asian hard drive disk suspension assembly (SAs) manufacturers opposed their bid to have the case tossed based on application of the Foreign Trade Antitrust Improvements Act of 1982 (FTAIA). The IPPs, comprised of putative classes of both resellers, online and brick and mortar retailers, and “end-user” plaintiffs or consumers, claim that the FTAIA, which curbs the reach of U.S. antitrust laws with respect to anticompetitive conduct occurring overseas, does not apply.

2 DAYS AGO