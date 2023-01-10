Read full article on original website
Ricky Wolf, 62, of Lewiston
Ricky C. Wolf, age 62 of Lewiston, Michigan, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ricky was born on August 29, 1960 to Maxwell and Nellie (Jacob) Wolf in St. Clair, MI. He worked as a Tool & Die Maker for many years and was also a Cook at the Rustic Inn in Lewiston. Ricky was honest, hardworking, and funny. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, or just having long talks with the grandkids.
Gerald Walther, 79, of Tawas City
Gerald (pron. “Garrold”) Edward Walther, son of Nellie “Violet” Bunnell of Logansport, Indiana passed away in his sleep at approximately noon on January 8th, 2023 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in Tawas City, Michigan at the age of 79. He was born at home on May...
Margie Degenhardt, 90, of East Tawas
Margie June Degenhardt, a 40-year resident of East Tawas, Michigan and former resident of Detroit, passed away at the age of 90 on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Troy Beaumont Hospital with her beloved daughters at her side. She was born the daughter of Malcolm and Mabel (Heard) Morris on...
Diana Bolinger, 77, of Mio
Diana L. Ross-Bolinger, age 77 of Mio, Michigan, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Diana was born on March 2, 1945 to Henry A. Black and Laura Smith-Black in Garden City, MI. She was one of 6 children, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Her greatest roles in life were being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Diana loved her dogs, gardening, fishing, cooking, and traveling.
Donald Morell, 89, of Roscommon
Donald Wilfred Morell, 89, of Roscommon passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at his home. Donald was born on August 21, 1933 in Argyle, Michigan to Stanley and Helen (Miller) Morell. Upon leaving High School, Donald served as a Specialist in the Army Special Forces during the Korean War. After returning from Korea, Donald obtained his GED and worked as a Skilled Tradesman for GM for the next 35 years. Donald was married on January 28, 1961 in Flint, MI to Sandra Watkins. They lived happily together until her passing in 2011. Donald was a member of The Houghton Lake Eagles and Moose Lodges, the Houghton Lake VFW Post. He loved his classic cars. Donald attended many car shows every year, participated in the annual Pumpkin and Rusty Nuts runs, and the Houghton Lake Memorial Day Parades until 2022. He was also a very avid hunter, and made annual trips with his friends and family to his cabin in Onaway. He made these trips his whole life until he was no longer able in the fall of 2022. He was well known for his homemade wine and sauerkraut, and being a fabulous dancer, owning more than 300 pairs of dancing shoes.
Hale Family Craft Night 2022
HALE – With a magical kick off for the holidays, the Hale Area Schools began their month of December with a Family Craft Night. The night was a huge success with children of all ages bringing their loved ones to create their Christmas crafts. With the opportunity to design ornaments, decorate pinecones, draw pictures, and many other fun activities, warm smiles were cast throughout the scene. Before entering the room, which held the crafts, the children were greeted by Santa Claus himself, where they received a candy cane and a chance to express their Christmas wishes. Towards the back of the room was a hot cocoa bar filled with a warm refreshing drink, as well as a variety of toppings.
Calistro ‘Sonny’ Adame, 73, of Hale
Calistro “Sonny” Adame, age 73 of Hale, MI., passed away on January 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Sonny was born on October 14, 1949 in San Antonio, TX., to the late Juan and Florentina (Pastrono) Adame. He was the 7th child of 7, 6 boys and 1 girl. At age 20, Sonny was drafted into the United States Army and was sent to the front lines of the Vietnam war. He served 2 years and was honorably discharged in 1971.
Sally McPherson, 92, of Grayling
Sadie “Sally” Eileen McPherson, 92, of Grayling, MI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Sally was born to Harry and Henrietta (Moneghan) Matatall on September 25, 1930 in Fremont, OH. She married her late husband, Edgar McPherson, on February 18, 1950. Sally enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed doing lunch dates with friends. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and also ran a child daycare out of her home locally for several years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann Gibbons, 77, of Grayling
Mary Ann Gibbons, 77, of Grayling, MI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mary Ann was born on Beaver Island Michigan to Gerald and Elsie (Nettle) Gibbons on September 13th, 1945. Mary Ann was involved in many artistic endeavors including being an author of a published book. She was also business oriented, opening several antique and gift shops which were located in Grayling and Gaylord Michigan. Mary Ann was a loving, caring mother who was considered an angel by all who knew her well.
Start of Hale boys basketball
HALE – Any good December ends with Christmas and starts with a Hale Eagles basketball season. This year, our boy’s goals range from improvement in skill to maintaining a positive attitude on the court. On December 5th, Hale’s varsity team won against the Rogers City Hurons with a toppling score. Hale’s JV and V Boys Basketball team is very excited for this season, hoping to make it the best yet. Stay posted with games being on the school’s website and our app.
