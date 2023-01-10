HALE – With a magical kick off for the holidays, the Hale Area Schools began their month of December with a Family Craft Night. The night was a huge success with children of all ages bringing their loved ones to create their Christmas crafts. With the opportunity to design ornaments, decorate pinecones, draw pictures, and many other fun activities, warm smiles were cast throughout the scene. Before entering the room, which held the crafts, the children were greeted by Santa Claus himself, where they received a candy cane and a chance to express their Christmas wishes. Towards the back of the room was a hot cocoa bar filled with a warm refreshing drink, as well as a variety of toppings.

