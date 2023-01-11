Read full article on original website
Logan Elm Men’s Bowling Beats Circleville
Circleville – The Braves win over the Tigers in First Capital Conference action at Shawnee Lanes Tuesday evening. The Tigers won game one but could not hold the lead. Braves rolled past the Tigers in game two to win the match 1599-1484. Lance Berard led the Braves with a...
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
Frances “Alice” Rigsby Founds, Age 86, Formerly of Circleville Ohio
Frances “Alice” Rigsby Founds, Age 86, passed away December 22, 2022, in Loxahatchee Florida, formerly of Circleville Ohio. Born November 21, 1936, in Magoffin County Kentucky, the daughter of Simon Peter and Mintie Estep Rigsby. She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers: Lonzie Rigsby, Edgar Rigsby, Haden Rigsby, Robert Rigsby, and Beecher Rigsby, and sisters: Ver Hitchcock, Flossie Fyffe, Emma Williams, Clara Slater, and Kathleen Brown. Survived by husband Arthur Founds, son Keith (Annette) Evans, and daughter Kathy Evans. Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer (Charles) Graffis and Joshua (Mekin) Evans, great-grandchildren Corbin & Conner Evans, Gracie & Charlie Graffis, who all knew her as “Grandmama”. Stepchildren Brian, Aaron, Marc, & Steve Founds, Step Great Grandchildren and sister-in-law Mary Rigsby.
Shawnee State University expands Free Tuition Program to Over 10 Counties in Southern Ohio
Shawnee State University has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland, and Vinton counties in the state of Ohio. Offering free tuition to Pell-eligible first-time students who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 18 ACT score, these counties join Scioto, Lawrence, Adams, Pike, Jackson, and Ross counties in Ohio, as well as Greenup, Boyd, and Lewis counties in Kentucky that have been part of the free tuition program since its launch last fall.
Margaret Watson, 80, of Circleville
Margaret Watson, 80, of Circleville passed away on January 10, 2023. She was born on August 16, 1942 in Circleville to Robert and Helen (Hettinger) Cline. She was a 60 plus year Sunday School Teacher. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings Lucille, Annabell, Edith, Georgia Mae and Alice. Margaret is survived by her husband Loland Watson, children Annette (Keith) Evans, Christine (James) Schott, Buck Watson, grandchildren Jennifer (Charles) Graffis, Joshua (Mekin) Evans, Courtney and McKenzie Schott, Luke and Logan Watson, great grandchildren Corbin, Conner, Gracie and Charlie, many nieces and nephews, many step siblings. The family would like to thank Berger Hospice for their care. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
These White Spots are Killing Ohio Trees, Here’s How to Help
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. Caption: HWA are...
Never Forgotten Ohio Pilot of B-17G Flying Fortress Identified
WASHINGTON – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Carl D. Nesbitt, 23, of Lima, Ohio, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Sept. 9, 2022. In May 1944, Nesbitt was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment...
Fairfield County – Man Steals Wallets from Local Planet Fitness
Fairfield County – A man was caught on camera stealing several peoples wallets at a local work out facility. According to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office on December 26, 2022, an unknown black male, pictured below, entered the Canal Winchester Planet Fitness Gym, went into the locker room, stealing several wallets and credit cards. The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a newer silver Kia Sportage, and went to Walmart on South High Street in Columbus. This suspect, and the driver of the vehicle, then went into said Walmart, using the stolen credit cards to purchase several gift cards.
AG Yost Continues to Apply Pressure to Dollar General Stores to Stop Its Deceptive Pricing
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — With deceptive pricing continuing at Dollar General stores, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price – typically higher – at its registers.
Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash
PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
400,000 in Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Columbus Bust
Franklin County – Columbus Division of Police IN/TAC Unit ((Investigative Tactical) made a large bust today when theybroke down the door of drug dealers. According to the police Department the bust that occurred on South East Columbus and part of a multi-jurisdictional drug case and seized $142,000 in cash, five stolen handguns, marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, and meth.
