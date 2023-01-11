ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, UT

Park Record

Obituary: Ralph D Hottinger

Park City, UT – Ralph Don Hottinger. age 80, passed away at home. Ralph was born in Salt Lake City and grew up in the Millcreek area, He graduated from Granite High and attended the University of Utah. He moved to the mountains surrounding Park City at age 27 and lived the majority of his life in the Hidden Cove community. He loved the mountains and all the animals living in the forest. Mostly enjoyed the special moose visits.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Nels Anderson wants to hit it off with the Wasatch Back￼

Nels Anderson is marching to the beat of a different drum. Anderson is the owner and facilitator of Drum Utah, a company that uses hand drums to help with student and childhood development, build community, facilitate team building and help people fighting through addictions. Many students in the greater Park...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Alpine Distilling is the Green Business of the Year

Botanicals and grains aren’t the only green thing at Alpine Distilling. Recycle Utah, Summit County, Park City Municipal, and the Park City Chamber of Commerce recognized and awarded the local award-winning spirit business with the Green Business of the Year award for its continued work with sustainability in a Tuesday night ceremony at Deer Valley.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Editorial: How to survive Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival begins on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Park City, but by the time you read this you already will have noticed that the town is in the midst of the big buildup and anticipation — of an inundation of Hollywood and scene types who come with apparently high self-esteem, as well as assorted celebrities.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Summit County could create new rules for nightly rental licenses

From a cozy cabin in Coalville to a luxurious Canyons Village townhouse, it’s possible to find more than 1,000 properties in Summit County listed as short-term rentals online, and officials estimate the actual number could be double that throughout unincorporated areas. Yet the county clerk’s office has issued fewer...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Summit County wants people to make ‘Great Decisions’ and register￼

The Summit County Library’s Great Decisions discussion group has grown exponentially since it was introduced in 2021 by Susan Murphy, Coalville Branch Manager. In the first year, 80 people registered for 30 openings. So the next session offered 60 slots, and those were filled. This year the discussion facilitators...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

