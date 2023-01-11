Park City, UT – Ralph Don Hottinger. age 80, passed away at home. Ralph was born in Salt Lake City and grew up in the Millcreek area, He graduated from Granite High and attended the University of Utah. He moved to the mountains surrounding Park City at age 27 and lived the majority of his life in the Hidden Cove community. He loved the mountains and all the animals living in the forest. Mostly enjoyed the special moose visits.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO