Ars Technica
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
Best-Selling Electric Vehicles: The Top 8 EVs In America, Ranked
Are you in the market for a new family car? Maybe an electric vehicle as federal EV tax credits kick in for 2022? As more people turn to electric vehicles (EVs), data from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book highlights the top-selling EVs in America, and we have to admit, that list is not super surprising.
insideevs.com
BYD Launches YangWang Luxury EV Brand, Shows 1,000+ Horsepower SUV And Supercar
BYD, the Chinese company that became the world’s largest plug-in vehicle maker in less than 20 years, launched a new car brand called YangWang, which aims to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. To show what it can do, YangWang unveiled a pair of luxury EVs –...
Luxury car maker Bentley hits record sales
Bentley has become the latest luxury car maker to announce record sales.The Crewe-based company, which dates back to 1919, said it delivered 15,174 cars last year.That was 4% more than in 2021, driven by record demand in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and modelAdrian Hallmark, BentleyOn Monday, Rolls-Royce revealed it delivered an all-time high of 6,021 cars last year, which was an 8% year-on-year increase.Bentley attributed its own “significant” sales figures to the popularity of new models, hybrid models and personalised cars.Adrian Hallmark, chief executive of the...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Carscoops
Here’s Footage Of The 8-Car Pileup On Bay Bridge Blamed On Tesla’s Full Self-Driving
Late in November, an eight-car pileup happened on the San Francisco Bay Bridge. At the time, the driver said that the use of Full Self-Driving technology in his Tesla was to blame for the accident. New footage shows exactly how the situation unfolded and it looks bad for just about everybody involved.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 Dethrones Toyota Camry
The Tesla Model 3 has dethroned the Toyota Camry's 28 year win streak as the best selling mid-sized sedan in Australia. In a 28 year run, the Toyota Camry has been upended by the Tesla Model 3 as the best selling mid-sized sedan vehicle in Australia. This is for ALL vehicles, not just electric vehicles. This is a huge milestone for Tesla.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Carscoops
Mercedes May Drop EQ Naming As Early As 2024
Mercedes’ intention to go all-electric will make the EQ naming convention that has defined its first generation of battery-powered vehicles redundant. As a result, the German automaker could drop the branding in as little as a year, according to company sources. Germany’s Handelsblatt reported Thursday that unnamed company insiders...
coinjournal.net
Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them
Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
Carscoops
McLaren 720S Goes Out Of Production, Successor Seems Imminent
The McLaren 720S has driven off into the sunset as production quietly ended last year. The model’s retirement comes after a relatively short five year run, but it appears a successor is on the horizon. Speaking to Automotive News, McLaren’s President of the Americas confirmed customers have already been...
dcnewsnow.com
Chinese startup might soon make EVs with cell-to-chassis tech
A Chinese startup plans to ditch battery packs entirely and integrate cells directly with an EV’s chassis. With this goal in mind, Neta Auto on Wednesday announced a cooperative agreement with battery supplier CATL to use the latter’s cell-to-chassis tech, branded as Integrated Intelligent Chassis (CIIC). In a...
BYD India Unveils its Luxury Electric Sedan BYD Seal & Launches BYD ATTO 3 Limited Edition at Auto Expo 2023
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- BYD, the global leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, presented its new luxury model BYD Seal and the limited edition of BYD ATTO 3 in its iconic color Forest Green at the Indian Auto Expo 2023. BYD Seal, whose sales have exceeded 50,000 within 5 months in China, is planned to be launched in India by Q4 2023. As the All-New e6 and BYD ATTO 3 are already available in the local market, BYD Seal will be the third passenger EV released in India within two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005445/en/ Speech by Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles, BYD India (Photo: Business Wire)
Carscoops
Hyundai Updates The Grand i10 Nios And Aura Siblings
Hyundai unveiled the facelifted i10 family in India, including the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and the Aura sedan. The mechanically-related models benefit from visual updates allowing for greater differentiation between them, more tech features, and carry-over powertrains with the exception of the turbocharged 1.0-liter that has been discontinued from the range.
ktalnews.com
Mazda’s rotary set for return as EV range extender in Europe
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but not as we know it. The automaker on Monday confirmed plans for a rotary range extender for electric versions of the MX-30. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The compact crossover, which debuted in 2019, is also offered in some markets with a mild-hybrid powertrain that relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4.
Carscoops
Honda Teases New SUV For India, Will Debut This Summer
The Indian arm of Honda released a teaser sketch of a new SUV that is set to debut in summer 2023. The automaker describes the SUV as an “all-new” model designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific in order to fulfill the specific needs of Indian customers. The teaser...
