Military.com
New Law Expands VA Program for Veterans to Buy Vehicles Adapted for Their Disabilities
Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Neal Williams has owned several vehicles in the last 25 years that were modified to accommodate his wheelchair and let him drive with hand controls. For his first vehicle, Williams, who is paralyzed as the result of a combat injury in Vietnam, used a one-time...
MilitaryTimes
VA to pay for all emergency mental health care starting next week
Starting Jan. 17, all veterans will be able to access emergency mental health care free of charge at any Veterans Affairs medical facility or outside clinic, regardless of whether they are already enrolled in department health care services. Department officials announced the new policy on Friday as part of nationwide...
Psychiatric Times
Mental Health Deserts for American Indians and Alaska Natives
How can you better provide care for American Indians and Alaska Natives?. Recent research from GoodRx finds that over 113,000 American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) live in a county that lacks an adequate amount of mental health providers, with some having fewer than 1 mental health provider available for every 30,000 people.1 We sat down with Tori Marsh, MPH, Director of GoodRx Research to discuss the new findings.
hcplive.com
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians
New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
ajmc.com
Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid
Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
infomeddnews.com
The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine
Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
Assisted Care or Nursing Care?
The post Assisted Care or Nursing Care? appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s Foundation Expanding Care Network for Parkinson’s Care
The Parkinson’s Foundation is expanding its Global Care Network with a membership program — called Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care — to better equip senior living communities and home care agencies to care for people with Parkinson’s disease. The foundation’s Global Care Network is made...
19thnews.org
COVID booster rates in nursing homes remain low for staff and residents, new AARP data shows
Older adults, particularly those living in nursing homes, are bearing the brunt of the current winter COVID wave in the United States, but booster rates among nursing home residents and staff remain low, according to new data from AARP. Only 47 percent of nursing home residents were fully up-to-date and...
Washington Examiner
Veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency care
Veterans in suicidal crisis will soon be able to go to any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or private facility for free emergency care under a new Biden administration policy aimed at preventing veteran suicide. Starting next Tuesday, more than 18 million veterans could be eligible to receive emergency healthcare...
extension.org
The Impact of Deployment on the Parents of Service Members
The minimal research involving parents implies that they experience military life differently than romantic partners and children of service members. For example, parents are socialized to be protectors of their sons and daughters, a role not typically occupied by spouses or children (e.g., Crow et al., 2016). While the roles...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
KDRV
RCC receives grant from Congress for new health training facility
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Rogue Community College will receive a $3.61 million grant from Congress for its new Allied Health Training Facility. With help from senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, the new facility will offer courses for RCC students interested in careers in the healthcare industry. In turn, graduates will help ease the shortage of healthcare workers in the region.
