ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

VA to pay for all emergency mental health care starting next week

Starting Jan. 17, all veterans will be able to access emergency mental health care free of charge at any Veterans Affairs medical facility or outside clinic, regardless of whether they are already enrolled in department health care services. Department officials announced the new policy on Friday as part of nationwide...
Psychiatric Times

Mental Health Deserts for American Indians and Alaska Natives

How can you better provide care for American Indians and Alaska Natives?. Recent research from GoodRx finds that over 113,000 American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) live in a county that lacks an adequate amount of mental health providers, with some having fewer than 1 mental health provider available for every 30,000 people.1 We sat down with Tori Marsh, MPH, Director of GoodRx Research to discuss the new findings.
ALASKA STATE
hcplive.com

Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians

New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
ajmc.com

Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid

Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
OHIO STATE
infomeddnews.com

The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine

Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Parkinson’s Foundation Expanding Care Network for Parkinson’s Care

The Parkinson’s Foundation is expanding its Global Care Network with a membership program — called Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care — to better equip senior living communities and home care agencies to care for people with Parkinson’s disease. The foundation’s Global Care Network is made...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency care

Veterans in suicidal crisis will soon be able to go to any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or private facility for free emergency care under a new Biden administration policy aimed at preventing veteran suicide. Starting next Tuesday, more than 18 million veterans could be eligible to receive emergency healthcare...
extension.org

The Impact of Deployment on the Parents of Service Members

The minimal research involving parents implies that they experience military life differently than romantic partners and children of service members. For example, parents are socialized to be protectors of their sons and daughters, a role not typically occupied by spouses or children (e.g., Crow et al., 2016). While the roles...
US News and World Report

When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility

Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
KDRV

RCC receives grant from Congress for new health training facility

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Rogue Community College will receive a $3.61 million grant from Congress for its new Allied Health Training Facility. With help from senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, the new facility will offer courses for RCC students interested in careers in the healthcare industry. In turn, graduates will help ease the shortage of healthcare workers in the region.
GRANTS PASS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy