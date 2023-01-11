Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two mail-truck thefts
USPS carriers’ mail trucks were stolen in West Seattle this afternoon; one has since been recovered, minus its contents. Both thefts were reported in the greater Alki area; the one that was found was missing its mail and packages, officers told dispatch. A home security camera from one scene is reported to have recorded a vehicle linked to the thieves, a purple early-’90s two-door Ford Ranger with a black canopy. No other details at the moment; the thefts were reported in the 5600 block of 57th SW (incident # 23-016226) and the 3300 block of Beach Drive (incident # 23-016223).
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Junction business burglary
Around 3 am, 3 intruders were able to smash their way into the store and steal our cash register along with clothing and skateboards. We have since gotten our door fixed and in progress of securing the store even more. Police have the footage from our cameras of the theft...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Coffee stand break-in; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle
COFFEE STAND BREAK-IN: The photos and report are from Erik:. Mighty Mugs Coffee – West Seattle on West Marginal was broken into last night, I just happened to be driving by as workers were cleaning up the wreckage so pitched in and will add some bags to yesterday’s pile for pickup. It looks like a vehicle was used to pull the door off its hinges and then they proceeded to trash the place, causing lots of damage.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business break-in attempt
Pdavis January 15, 2023 (9:11 pm) Sorry this happened to your small business. It’s difficult enough without having hoodlums making it even harder. Good luck to you.!. alkiannie January 15, 2023 (10:23 pm) Oh no, Nyla. Stay strong! For those that don’t know Cherry Consignment, it’s a lovely store...
VIDEO: West Seattle low-bridge briefing, post-reopening (updated)
11:28 AM: Even before the three-week closure of the West Seattle low bridge (formally, Spokane Street Swing Bridge) ended last Friday afternoon, the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee had scheduled a briefing on the situation. That just happened during the committee’s meeting this morning. SDOT‘s Meghan...
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Road reminder – watch for otters
The photo is from Jordan, who was surprised to see that river otter crossing Fauntleroy Way by the ferry dock around midnight a few nights ago, “heading toward the ravine that runs though the neighborhood there. Concerned about him getting hit and also wondering if otters have been seen in these parts of West Seattle Was a very special moment when I realized it wasn’t a cat but a massive otter… it looked much bigger then a typical river otter!” Short answer – yes, you might see them in any area of West Seattle that’s not too far from water, and in fact, our last “otters crossing” reminder a year-plus ago was from the Lincoln Park area, months after one reported in Solstice Park. They cross roads to get to inland dens – and once in a while they just get lost, like the two orphaned otters who went all the way up to Hiawatha via Fairmount in 2018.
BIZNOTE: Just Poké says West Seattle space is finally under construction
Ten months ago, that banner on the window at 4735 42nd SW gave West Seattle poké fans hope that Just Poké was finally close to opening here. Then the banner disappeared during the recent round of snow/ice, and we’ve been getting questions about it ever since. The permit file indicates recent activity, though, and that’s confirmed today by Just Poké proprietor Norman Wu, who tells WSB, “The space is currently under construction, slated to be done at the end of February. It took us almost 10 months to just get our permit to build, which is why the project has been so delayed.” (The space was home to art gallery/framing shop Wallflower until summer 2019.) The regional chain originally indicated West Seattle plans five years ago.
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Firefighters go for a swim
Molly sent the photos from a sunny Saturday sighting at Jack Block Park, noting: “Looks like E32 firefighters were doing diving training at Jack Block Park. They kept having one of the firefighters throw the cone into the water and the diver would run into the water and find it as quickly as possible, and then swim back to shore as well. It was awesome to watch (my 3-year-old wanted to watch them all day).”
8 options for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday
(Sunday morning’s rainbow off Alki Point – photo by Shaun Withers) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today/tonight:. LOW-BRIDGE BRIEFING: What happened and what’s next? This briefing is part of the agenda for the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee meeting at 9:30 am – watch via Seattle Channel (preview the presentation slide deck here).
Toplines from Admiral Neighborhood Association’s first 2023 meeting
One last community-meeting report from this past week: The Admiral Neighborhood Association met Tuesday night at Admiral Church. ANA’s new president Joanie Jacobs led the meeting. Parks and police were two major topics. For the former, Hiawatha’s status tops the list – both for general community interest, and because the ANA’s long-running summer concert series happens there. Parks didn’t send a rep to the meeting, but ANA leadership has been in contact. As reported here last month, the community center’s long-planned upgrade project isnn’t expected to start construction before May, and that would keep Hiawatha closed until early 2024. ANA’s Dan Jacobs, who’s been communicating with Parks, says the play-area move and playfield turf-replacement projects are other complicating factors. The play area, like the community center, has gone into another round of delays, he was told, and plans are currently in “revisions.” Concert-series coordinator Stephanie Jordan is looking for help scouting for alternate locations and planning. The concerts might be in a different format if they do happen – possibly even a one-day music festival.
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: What do you think? Local writer sets up site as potential community hub
The response to blog posts like this one has shown me that there are deep concerns in the neighborhood about this project. I’m not sure it would pass if presented to voters today. I was talking to some friends about this recently. They are frustrated with this project and...
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What to know on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
*One last reminder – the low bridge has been back open to all users since Friday afternoon. *Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on usual 2-boat schedule. *Free parking today in areas of the city with on-street paid parking. *See citywide traffic cams here, West Seattle-relevant cams here. OTHER SERVICES/FACILITIES. *Schools...
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Omaha
Question Authority January 16, 2023 (7:12 pm) Sadly all that work and expense is due to poor original design and quality control, now they just throw more money at them which is good for local businesses at least. Jcmarinut January 17, 2023 (7:44 am) So, you’re saying that this work...
