Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
Woman, 23, arrested in deadly stabbing
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 60-year-old man, who later died at a hospital, in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
Man Walking Bicycle in Crosswalk Struck, Injured by SUV in Carlsbad
A 58-year-old man walking his bicycle was recovering from his injuries Friday after being struck by an SUV in Carlsbad. Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, the Carlsbad Police Department responded to the intersection of Faraday Avenue and College Boulevard to find the victim injured in the intersection. The man was...
Man Sentenced to 16 Years to Life in Prison for Killing Wife in Chula Vista
A man who killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Partain, 65, was convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife of more...
Student arrested in Vista for bringing a ghost gun and liquor to school
The sheriff's department press release says when security intervened, a blue and silver handgun fell out of the suspect's jacket pocket.
Woman killed in East Village sidewalk crash identified
A pedestrian who died in an East Village vehicle crash two weeks ago was identified, officials said.
Blood in the Bathroom: More Testimony in Millete Hearing
SAN DIEGO - A forensic investigator with the Chula Vista Police Department says blood was found in the Master Bathroom of the home of a missing mother and her husband, who's accused of killing her. During a preliminary hearing for Larry Millete on Wednesday, David Garber said blood splatter was...
Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault
On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
Pedestrian hit in North County while reportedly pushing bike in crosswalk
A 58-year-old man was struck by vehicle while pushing a bicycle in a crosswalk Thursday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
Intoxicated Aggressive Student Arrested at Vista High School in San Diego County, Discovered with an Illegal Ghost Gun in His Jacket
January 12, 2023 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an 18-year-old has been arrested on numerous charges, including bringing a ghost gun to a high school in Vista. On Wednesday, January 11 just before 1:00 p.m., Alta Vista High School student Eduardo Soto was contacted by school staff...
Woman Finds 2 Unwanted Passengers from Tijuana Inside Her Trunk in Sorrento Valley
A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley. Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico for work when she heard noises coming from the back of her vehicle, according to San Diego Police. Police said the woman...
Maya Millete’s sister takes the stand, gives damaging testimony during preliminary hearing
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home told relatives before vanishing that if anything happened to her, her husband would be the person responsible, her sister testified Thursday. Maricris Drouaillet testified that about one week before...
CBP reports firearms seizures are on the rise
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol warns it has seen an increase in armed encounters after recovering two firearms during two separate incidents this week. According to San Diego Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke, CBP agents seized more than 60 firearms last year, an increase of almost 50% when compared to 2021.
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
Student taken to hospital after scare at La Mesa
A La Mesa Junior High student who appeared to have an elevated heart rate that alarmed school officials was taken to the hospital Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials. The student was able to speak with the...
New Year Off to Violent Start in San Diego Region
The year 2023 is off to a tragic start. NBC 7 has reported on at least five homicides since New Year’s Day. NBC 7 spoke with a violence prevention activist who shares what he believes is behind an increase in violent crimes and how to stop it. From shootings...
ALPINE CRASH INJURES MOTORISTS FROM SANTEE AND DESCANSO
January 11, 2023 (Alpine) – Multiple injuries occurred in a two-vehicle crash in Alpine last night around 6:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports. A Santee man, 40, was driving a 1987 Suzuki Samurai west on Alpine Blvd, just east of West Willows Road. The Suzuki crossed into the eastbound land, directly into the path of an eastbound 2003 Honda Accord driven by a Descanso woman, 70.
San Diego County provides tips to protect EBT cards and prevent scams
The County of San Diego is warning people of Electronic Benefit Transfer thefts that are increasing in the region and throughout the state. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service provides monthly funds to families in need in the form EBT cards. This is part of the...
