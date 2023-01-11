ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

iheart.com

Blood in the Bathroom: More Testimony in Millete Hearing

SAN DIEGO - A forensic investigator with the Chula Vista Police Department says blood was found in the Master Bathroom of the home of a missing mother and her husband, who's accused of killing her. During a preliminary hearing for Larry Millete on Wednesday, David Garber said blood splatter was...
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault

On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
SAN MARCOS, CA
chulavistatoday.com

CBP reports firearms seizures are on the rise

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol warns it has seen an increase in armed encounters after recovering two firearms during two separate incidents this week. According to San Diego Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke, CBP agents seized more than 60 firearms last year, an increase of almost 50% when compared to 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
signalscv.com

Student taken to hospital after scare at La Mesa

A La Mesa Junior High student who appeared to have an elevated heart rate that alarmed school officials was taken to the hospital Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials. The student was able to speak with the...
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

New Year Off to Violent Start in San Diego Region

The year 2023 is off to a tragic start. NBC 7 has reported on at least five homicides since New Year’s Day. NBC 7 spoke with a violence prevention activist who shares what he believes is behind an increase in violent crimes and how to stop it. From shootings...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE CRASH INJURES MOTORISTS FROM SANTEE AND DESCANSO

January 11, 2023 (Alpine) – Multiple injuries occurred in a two-vehicle crash in Alpine last night around 6:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports. A Santee man, 40, was driving a 1987 Suzuki Samurai west on Alpine Blvd, just east of West Willows Road. The Suzuki crossed into the eastbound land, directly into the path of an eastbound 2003 Honda Accord driven by a Descanso woman, 70.
ALPINE, CA

