A preliminary hearing for Larry Milete, husband of Chula Vista mother Maya Milete, is underway in a downtown San Diego courtroom two years after she went missing. Evidence will be presented and witnesses will testify in front of Judge Dwayne Morning over the course of up to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse during the hearing. The preliminary hearing is not a trial, and there are no jurors.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO