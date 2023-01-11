ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton cheerleading hosting a clothing drive for Nationals

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area High School cheerleading squad will be headed to the national competition in Florida later in the season. The Red Rovers looking to to add to their trophy case there. In looking to alleviate costs to get down there, the Red Rovers are hosting a...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Annual remembrance of the Opera House Fire of 1908

The Boyertown Area Historical Society will hold it's annual remembrance for the Opera House Fire of 1908. That fire killed 170 people. They will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown at "The Unidentified." That's where 105 of the graves of the mass tragedy victims...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Farmland for rent: Warren County offers property to till

BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved advertisements to garner farming proposals Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The county is seeking to rent county land to be farmed at two separate locations. One location is known as the Nabozny property, consisting of...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Volunteers needed to help clean up Reading

READING, Pa. - Public Works in Reading is asking for volunteers to help cleanup the city Saturday. Volunteers will meet and clean up West Green and Tulpehocken Street bridge. Public Works will provide gloves, trash bags, and masks for volunteers. Rakes and trash pickers will also be available to help...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boyertown Farmer's Market gets $2.25M grant

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - More than $2 million of state grants will go toward an events space and festival marketplace in Boyertown. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is providing the money as a match for nearly $2.5 million of federal, county, and local money. Officials say the new events space will...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown designer wins court battle against Adidas

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown designer has won a court case against Adidas. Adidas sued Allentown native Thom Browne in 2021. The sportswear company alleged Browne's four-stripe designs infringed on its trademark three-stripe design. But a court didn't buy Adidas' claim that Browne's designs confuse consumers and deceive the public.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Preliminary hearing for Idaho killings suspect set for June

The Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. His attorney asked for late June, and the prosecution didn’t object. His preliminary hearing is set for June...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

RPA gets OK for 82-space neighborhood parking lot

READING, Pa. – More off-street parking could become available in the city of Reading. The city zoning hearing board voted Wednesday to approve zoning relief for a request from the Reading Parking Authority to construct an 82-space parking lot at 625 McKnight St. However, it voted to deny a second request for a nine-space lot at 1200 N. 10th St.

