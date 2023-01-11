Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Becky Bartlett stepping down as Deputy Director of Administration for Northampton County
Becky Bartlett, who has served as Deputy Director of Administration in Northampton County for five years and as the County’s Chief Information Officer, will step down later this month. Bartlett said she will be leaving county government effective Jan. 27, according to a news release from the county. In...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton cheerleading hosting a clothing drive for Nationals
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area High School cheerleading squad will be headed to the national competition in Florida later in the season. The Red Rovers looking to to add to their trophy case there. In looking to alleviate costs to get down there, the Red Rovers are hosting a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bryan Kohberger's Pa. public defender opens up about what happened in the Poconos, what's next
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - 69 News is learning new details from the Pennsylvania public defender who represented the Monroe County man accused of killing four Idaho college students. "I actually hung up on my office one time because I did not believe that they were telling me the truth," said Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual remembrance of the Opera House Fire of 1908
The Boyertown Area Historical Society will hold it's annual remembrance for the Opera House Fire of 1908. That fire killed 170 people. They will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown at "The Unidentified." That's where 105 of the graves of the mass tragedy victims...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Ninja training facility, with extensive obstacle course equipment, opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new facility in Quakertown is helping individuals take their physical fitness to the next level while also having fun. Power Parkour Ninja, offering open gym sessions and group training in ninja, a growing sport featuring unique obstacle course competitions, held a grand opening Dec. 30 at 18 S. Fifth St., Suite 200.
WFMZ-TV Online
'We need our normal again': Friends, neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman react to latest development
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Ten days since the disappearance of Jennifer Brown, friends and neighbors are trying to keep the 43-year-old in the front of people's minds. They say they plan to go to different shopping plazas in Limerick Township Saturday and put flyers on people's cars. They tell 69...
WFMZ-TV Online
Farmland for rent: Warren County offers property to till
BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved advertisements to garner farming proposals Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The county is seeking to rent county land to be farmed at two separate locations. One location is known as the Nabozny property, consisting of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Volunteers needed to help clean up Reading
READING, Pa. - Public Works in Reading is asking for volunteers to help cleanup the city Saturday. Volunteers will meet and clean up West Green and Tulpehocken Street bridge. Public Works will provide gloves, trash bags, and masks for volunteers. Rakes and trash pickers will also be available to help...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown Farmer's Market gets $2.25M grant
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - More than $2 million of state grants will go toward an events space and festival marketplace in Boyertown. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is providing the money as a match for nearly $2.5 million of federal, county, and local money. Officials say the new events space will...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown designer wins court battle against Adidas
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown designer has won a court case against Adidas. Adidas sued Allentown native Thom Browne in 2021. The sportswear company alleged Browne's four-stripe designs infringed on its trademark three-stripe design. But a court didn't buy Adidas' claim that Browne's designs confuse consumers and deceive the public.
WFMZ-TV Online
Preliminary hearing for Idaho killings suspect set for June
The Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. His attorney asked for late June, and the prosecution didn’t object. His preliminary hearing is set for June...
WFMZ-TV Online
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
WFMZ-TV Online
RPA gets OK for 82-space neighborhood parking lot
READING, Pa. – More off-street parking could become available in the city of Reading. The city zoning hearing board voted Wednesday to approve zoning relief for a request from the Reading Parking Authority to construct an 82-space parking lot at 625 McKnight St. However, it voted to deny a second request for a nine-space lot at 1200 N. 10th St.
