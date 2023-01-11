Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Safe Streets for All coalition pushes for “transit that works,” hopes to influence elections
2022 was a devastating year for traffic violence in Chicago. Drivers fatally struck at least 31 people walking and 8 people on bikes. And according to an NBC investigation, there were at least 33,000 hit-and-run crashes in Chicago in 2022, with at least 28 hit-and-run fatalities (of all types), and 4,400 people injured.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
A reckless driver killed Divvy rider Gerardo Marciales. Another one destroyed his ghost bike.
On February 28, 2022, a driver ran a red light and killed struck technical consulting engineer Gerardo Marciales, 41, as he rode a Divvy bike across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive, causing immeasurable heartbreak for his family and friends. Less than a year later on December 11, another...
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
cwbchicago.com
With major crime reports up 41%, Chicago’s mayor says her crime plan is ‘working’
With major crime reports up 41% last year and Chicago police staffing down 12% since she became mayor, Lori Lightfoot says she has a public safety plan that’s working. “We’re seeing steady improvements in public safety efforts,” Lightfoot tweeted on January 3. “Much more to do, but...
cwbchicago.com
Armed crews are carjacking victims, targeting people at bank ATMs from Wicker Park to the Lower West Side, Chicago police reports say
Chicago police are trying to track down an armed robbery and carjacking crew that has been working the city between Wicker Park and the Lower West Side over the past week. The team is hijacking drivers and robbing people at ATMs, often striking several times within an hour. The group...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Anthony Harvey, 33, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Garfield is 4th pedestrian fatality of 2023
Tragically, less than two weeks into the new year, drivers have already struck and killed four people on foot in Chicago. The latest victim was a Anthony Harvey, 33, who was fatally struck Tuesday night in East Garfield Park by a motorist who fled the scene. According to police, on...
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
fox32chicago.com
CPS Inspector General launches investigation into Lightfoot campaign's call for student volunteers
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign has promised to stop contacting Chicago Public Schools teachers after it faced backlash for soliciting volunteer work from their students in exchange for class credit, a move a former city inspector general called "deeply, deeply problematic." The race for City Hall is...
General Iron Officials Say Emanuel, Lightfoot Admins Pushed For Metal Shredder’s Move To Southeast Side: Report
EAST SIDE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administrations encouraged General Iron to move to Chicago’s Southeast Side — a change that became mired in controversy — company officials testified this week, according to the Sun-Times. The company did try to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 11
CTA working on new FA/underwriting pools in advance of Red Line extension and looming fiscal cliff (Bond Buyer) Hit-and-run sedan driver killed man, 33, crossing in the 3500 block of West Lake in E. Garfield Park (FOX) Four injured, one critically, after RID train hit a vehicle Monday morning at...
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
Chicago Metra Train Slams Into Vehicle, Injures Passengers
The vehicle went around the closed crossing gates.
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
City cuts down noose, tree limbs after Southwest Side homeowner refused to do so
Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) had a noose removed Monday afternoon from a home on South Artesian Avenue in Gage Park, a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Coleman said she received a complaint Saturday evening.
blockclubchicago.org
Chatham’s Josephine’s Southern Cooking Shifts To Weekend-Only Hours As Owners Scout New Location
CHATHAM — A South Side staple that has charmed the likes of Aretha Franklin might have to say goodbye after decades in Chatham if business doesn’t pick up, but owners are searching for a second location to spread their wings — and recipes. Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436...
wbiw.com
Overnight chase ends with three arrests, stolen handgun recovered
KNOX CO. – This morning at approximately 1:07 a.m., Indiana State Trooper Hurley was patrolling US 41 near Decker when he observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. Trooper Hurley activated his radar and clocked the 2021 Kia at 79 mph in the 60 mph zone.
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
WGNtv.com
4 injured following crash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
