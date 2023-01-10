Read full article on original website
bloomingtonil.gov
Vale Street, Castle Avenue to Golden Drive, and Cloud Street, Ryan Drive to Moore Street, Closed Effective Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 7:00 A.M.
BLOOMINGTON, IL – Beginning Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Vale Street, from Castle Avenue to Golden Drive, and Cloud Street, from Ryan Drive to Moore Street, will be closed due to sewer work. All traffic should use alternate routes. These sections of Vale Street and Cloud Street will be reopened as soon as work is completed.
UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash
Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
WAND TV
Springfield crews called to hazmat fire at Solomon Color
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Color Thursday morning. The Springfield Fire Department responded to Solomon Color at 4050 Color Plant Rd. around 7:30 a.m. for an automatic alarm. Crews found a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler...
WAND TV
Decatur PD, City encourage residents to register security cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are encouraging city residents and business owners to register their external security systems with DPD. Registering a camera will not give DPD access to the camera feed. Rather, it provides a location and other information that...
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Wednesday morning laundromat fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria laundromat suffered roughly $15,000 in damages after two dryers caught fire Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters arrived to 2101 N. Prospect before 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of smoke inside the commercial building, being used as a laundromat.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
25newsnow.com
State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday
BELLFLOWER (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police...
25newsnow.com
Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
25newsnow.com
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
wglt.org
Owners say Bloomington roller rink Skate N Place will close after 50 years
The Bloomington Skate N Place roller rink is closing its doors again — this time for good. The owners say in a Facebook post that they've finally found a buyer for the rink along Morris Avenue, after over 900 days on the market. The buyer is an unspecified company that will repurpose the building for warehouse space.
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
