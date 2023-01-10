PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO